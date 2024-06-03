SHERBROOKE, QC, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Café William is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Jean Gattuso as Chairman of its Board of Directors. He joins Isabelle Pasquet, a seasoned board member and marketing strategist who has held executive roles with major organizations such as Groupe Danone, Keurig (Van Houtte) and Chocolats Favoris, and the Sherbrooke-based company's senior executives, Rémi Tremblay, President and CEO, Serge Picard, Vice President, Business Development, and Jonathan Haley, Vice President, Private Label, U.S. Division.

Mr. Gattuso brings with him a wealth of experience and remarkable expertise in the food and beverage industry. With a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and an MBA from the Université du Québec à Montréal, Mr. Gattuso also boasts an impressive professional background.

He rose through the ranks at Industries Lassonde for 34 years, moving from marketing director of a subsidiary to President and COO of the parent company from 2012 to 2021. A seasoned businessman, his proven ability to provide customer service and innovate will be major assets in guiding Café William through its next phase of growth and expansion. Mr. Gattuso received, among other honors, the "MBA of the Year" award in 2014 and the Golden Pencil Award in 2015, the most prestigious award in the Canadian food industry.

Involved in several social causes close to his heart, Mr. Gattuso has provided support on numerous boards throughout his career. He has served as a board member of Investissement Québec and as an administrator of the Cercle des présidents. He also co-chaired the national supply chain task force at Transport Canada. As a co-founder of the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ) in 2001, he served as chairman of the board for several years.

He currently sits on the boards of directors of Groupe Colabor, Letko Brosseau, the CHUM Foundation, and the Fondation de la société des soins palliatifs à domicile. He is also a member of the advisory boards of Groupe Intersand Canada and Burnbrae Farms.

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Gattuso has accepted our invitation to chair our Board of Directors," explains Mr. Tremblay. "We are truly honored and privileged that such a respected industry leader will allow us to draw on his vast experience and guide us through the next phases of Café William's growth and expansion. His strategic vision, commitment to operational excellence and ability to develop strong business relationships will be key to strengthening Café William's position in the Canadian and international markets and driving its operational performance."

Café William aspires to produce the most sustainable coffee in the world. Since 1988, the Canadian roaster has stood out for its varied offering of Fairtrade certified organic coffees of exceptional quality. Its responsible sourcing, its zero-emission sailing maritime transport, the installation of the first industrial roaster 100% powered by hydroelectricity, its energy-efficient factory and its packaging made partly from PRC aim to reduce the ecological footprint of its products. In 2024, the company received B Corp certification, was recognized by Canadian Business as one of the Top 10 most innovative companies and won the Canadian Grand Prix for New Products from the Retail Council of Canada for its collection of sustainable cafes. Visit cafewilliam.com to learn more.

