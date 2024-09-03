CAF around the world: Minister Petitpas Taylor unveils Veterans' Week poster

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is home to hundreds of thousands of Veterans of different ages and identities, all with their own distinct experiences. They deserve to be recognized and honoured for their service.

On Tuesday morning, at 12 Wing Shearwater, home to the Maritime Helicopter community and centre of naval aviation in Canada, Minister Petitpas Taylor unveiled the 2024 Veterans' Week poster, as well as the Veterans' Week theme, in the company of Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families.

This year's theme — Canadian Armed Forces around the world — and the poster, reflect Canada's longstanding role in promoting and defending peace and security across the globe. The poster depicts crew members of a Canadian Cyclone helicopter looking down on HMCS Montreal, sailing in the Mediterranean Sea as part of operations supporting North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies. As part of the unveiling, current members of HMCS Montreal, shared their excitement about the ship being featured on the poster.

As the Royal Canadian Airforce celebrates its 100th anniversary, this Veterans' Week poster pays a special homage to CAF members who have contributed to domestic operations, international peace efforts and overseas military missions. At sea, on land and in the air, from the shores of Nova Scotia to Cyprus and East Timor, these courageous women and men have demonstrated resilience and pride, and stood firm in defence of our values.

Each year, Veterans' Week is an opportunity to reaffirm that, as Canadians, we each have a duty to reflect on and commemorate the sacrifices of all those who have served and continue to serve our country in times of war, military conflict and peace.

Quotes

"Whether they served 80 years ago on the beaches of Normandy or in today's more modern operations, our duty to support Canada's Veterans remains unwavering. With Veterans' Week and Remembrance Day only a few months away, I encourage all Canadians to take the opportunity to thank a Veteran, listen to their story, and learn more about those who have served Canada in uniform, at home and abroad."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"During Veterans' Week, I join all Canadians in thanking former and current members of the Canadian Armed Forces. The brave Canadians who serve our country in uniform represent the very best of Canada – and we are immensely grateful for their contributions and service. As the international security situation becomes more challenging, our commitment to the Canadian Armed Forces is steadfast."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

Every year, in the lead up to Remembrance Day, Canadians observe Veterans' Week from November 5-11 .

. This year's Veterans' Week poster features two crew members of a RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopter looking down on HMCS Montréal. The Canadian warship and helicopter air detachment were serving in the Mediterranean Sea as part of Operation Reassurance.

Since the end of the Korean War, hundreds of thousands of Canadians have served in uniform.

More than 1.5 million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served in the great conflicts of the 20 th century. Canadians can learn about their stories, recognize their courageous efforts and honour their sacrifices by participating in Veterans' Week activities across the country.

century. Canadians can learn about their stories, recognize their courageous efforts and honour their sacrifices by participating in Veterans' Week activities across the country. Educators can access free learning materials, such as Veterans' Affairs Canada's Peace by Chocolate learning activities, delivered in partnership with the Dallaire Institute, to support their lessons plans in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

