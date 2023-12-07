MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announced today that it has reached a new record in funds raised for the 2023 CAE-Centraide (United Way) campaign. This year, CAE raised $1.3 million through employee donations, fundraising activities, and a corporate donation.

"For more than two decades, CAE employees, our union and other partners in Canada have contributed to our Centraide campaign and I am grateful for their ongoing generosity and commitment," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "CAE's annual Centraide campaign is a wonderful opportunity to give back to communities in need, and it's also an ideal moment for us to unite as One CAE around a common purpose that is greater than ourselves."

CAE and Unifor Local 522 have led fundraising campaigns for Centraide for over two decades and have been recognized by 10 Centraide Solidaires awards, which highlight outstanding campaigns. CAE and its employees are extremely proud to be an integral part of the fabric of Canada and have donated more than $17.1 million to Centraide since 2000.

In addition to Centraide, CAE supports the communities in which it operates through partnerships, donations and sponsorships that mainly support causes in education, civil aviation, defence, security and healthcare. The company also encourages individual and team volunteering through its CAEvolunteering program and donates to several causes supported by employees.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

