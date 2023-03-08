MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - On this International Women's Day, CAE is proud to announce that it has attained Gold-level gender parity certification by Women in Governance, an organization that supports women in their career advancement, leadership development, and ambitions to serve on Boards.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are embedded in CAE's values and strategy," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "We are proud of this recognition of the work we are doing to build a company that is more open, progressive and people-centric, and improving access to positions of influence and leadership by women and other underrepresented groups."

Women at CAE thrive, and they are continually supported by internal Employee Resource Groups and initiatives such as the Professional Women's Network and LIFT (women in aviation and technologies). By striving to eliminate barriers, these groups encourage the advancement of women within the company and support their individual successes. Women at CAE also have access to such development programs as DARE and The A Effect, which aim to equip, connect, and inspire women to take the lead and ownership of their career.

"At CAE, we are creating a workplace where all employees can feel accepted, included and valued for who they are, and where they can thrive," said Pascale Alpha, CAE's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, who was recently named one of Canada's Top 10 Diversity & Inclusion leaders by Manage HR Magazine.

CAE is committed to supporting gender equity within the company and throughout the aerospace industry. Today, only 5% of pilots are women, and CAE is committed to increasing that number by inspiring the next generation of female pilots. The CAE program Women in Flight works with aviation partners to offer a variety of scholarships that help cover the cost of training. Over the past two years, CAE has committed to $126,350 in scholarships to support women and Indigenous peoples in aviation and STEM careers in Canada. These are concrete examples of how CAE is addressing the need for more than 25,000 new pilots every year.

Over the past few months, CAE was also recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies. It was also recently recognized as part of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, and as one of the Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies by Women And Drones. Interested in joining the team? Explore career opportunities at CAE and apply here.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

