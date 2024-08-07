Cadillac Fairview Welcomes YETI to Canada at CF Chinook Centre

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) and globally renowned outdoor lifestyle brand, YETI, are proud to announce the opening of YETI's first international store, and only Canadian store, at CF Chinook Centre on Thursday August 8, 2024. YETI joins a roster of other first-to-market retailers at CF Chinook Centre including Louis Vuitton, Canada Goose, and most recently, Calgary's first Uniqlo location.

"We are thrilled to welcome YETI to Calgary and Canada," said Darren Milne, General Manager, CF Chinook Centre. "This highly anticipated opening reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class retail experiences, seamlessly blending style with quality products that set a new standard for retail excellence in Calgary."

Located near Entrance 4, YETI features innovative products built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, making it a perfect fit for the Calgary retail market. The approximately 3,500 square foot store will offer a curated selection of YETI's outdoor products from coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags.

To celebrate their launch, YETI is offering a series of promotions during its opening weekend including giveaways and gift with purchase opportunities, while supplies last.

CF Chinook Centre was recognized as the fifth most productive shopping centre in Canada according to the International Council of Shopping Centers' (ICSC) annual rankings. For more information and to stay up to date on other retail openings, news and events at CF Chinook Centre, visit cfchinookcentre.ca.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 36 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Media contacts: Cadillac Fairview: Anna Ng, [email protected], 416-598-8246; YETI: [email protected]