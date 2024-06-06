Cadillac Fairview Welcomes Three Iconic Brands to CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Simons, Eataly and Nike to open flagship locations

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is proud to announce the evolution of North America's busiest shopping centre with the addition of three iconic brands joining CF Toronto Eaton Centre including the first Simons in the downtown core, Eataly's fourth location in Canada, and a new Nike flagship store. All three retailers are poised to open in 2025 at Yonge and Dundas in the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom.

Simons will mark its long-anticipated arrival in downtown Toronto with a new 110,000 square foot flagship street-level storefront across three levels of the shopping centre. The store will offer a complete range of styles and fashions for men and women, including labels by emerging Canadian designers, and feature a modern selection of home fashion and decor along with the exclusive to Simons labels – spanning street style to office, contemporary and designer looks. The art adorning the store will be a selection of works by local artists, to be revealed closer to the store opening, while the space will boast a unique architectural design created in collaboration with Lemay Michaud Architecture and Gensler Design.

"At Cadillac Fairview, nothing is more important than creating a world-class shopping experience for our guests and we're thrilled to welcome these exciting clients to our flagship shopping centre in the heart of downtown Toronto," said Sal Iacono, CEO at Cadillac Fairview.

Famed Italian marketplace, Eataly, will open its fourth outpost in Canada across 25,000 sq. ft. over two levels at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, making Toronto the only North American city to have four Eataly locations.

Nike will be relocating from level 1 of the centre to a new two-level flagship location totalling approximately 18,000 sq. ft. at Trinity Way.

"Much like fashion trends, our shopping centre is constantly evolving to suit the needs of our shoppers and we're proud to redefine the retail landscape in downtown Toronto with these exciting additions," commented Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

This announcement builds on the recent opening of Queen's Cross Food Hall, a chef-driven culinary concept by Oliver & Bonacini. Located at the south end of the mall's lower level, the 19,000 square foot space features 13 unique food stalls, two rotating pop-up stalls, a stylish bar and café, and seating for 300 guests.

In addition to BMO Place opening at 33 Dundas within the CF Toronto Eaton Centre office complex, BMO will be opening a new two level, 21,000sq. ft. branch at the shopping centre this Fall, taking over the former space occupied by Samsung.

Since 2010 CF has invested more than $1.6 billion in CF Toronto Eaton Centre, including the redevelopment of the Queen Street pedestrian bridge, the purchase of the Hudson Bay Centre block and 401 Bay Street, the redevelopment of 290 Yonge Street, and most recently, the revitalization of the centre's galleria skylight roof. The south section of the roof was completed last spring and updated with the latest materials and technologies to improve its long-term energy efficiency and sustainability. Phase two of the redevelopment is highlighted by roof enhancements above the North Court as well as improvements to elevators and the addition of three new staircases, expected to be completed in late 2024.

