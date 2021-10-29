Cadillac Fairview Unveils Low-Waste Sorting Station at CF Lime Ridge to Combat Food Waste

"At CF Lime Ridge, we are committed to responsibility, and are passionate about reducing our environmental footprint," said Andy Traynor, General Manager, CF Lime Ridge. "We all have a collective responsibility to hold ourselves accountable for our decisions. By investing in this type of technology, we are empowering guests to help reduce one of the most challenging waste streams - food waste- and make a positive impact for future generations. We continue to elevate our consumer experience and are excited to be the first Ontario-based CF shopping centre to offer this game-changing recycling service."

The sorting station is constructed from 50 per cent recycled materials, including 100 per cent recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastics. Guests who have finished their meals can bring a tray to the sorting station where trained staff will properly separate materials, effectively diverting food waste from landfills. The sorting Station is AODA compliant, with a section of the counterspace lowered for ease of access to patrons in wheelchairs.

CF is collaborating with Gorrie/ Unwasted to develop the new design materials for the Lime Ridge station.

"As an established community hub, we're thrilled CF Lime Ridge is engaging in a forward-thinking recycling initiative that actively educates patrons and inspires action that supports the New Plastics Economy," said Ashley Gorrie, CEO, Gorrie. "The new CF Lime Ridge sorting station is a great example of how we can creatively draw single use plastic away from landfills and oceans and bring them into the manufacturing space to create bold, functionally designed products."

CF's award-winning national approach to waste diversion

In 2012, CF began exploring ways to manage food waste generated at its high-volume food courts and shopping centres in British Columbia. In 2014, CF introduced its sorting stations and a food digester at CF Richmond Centre and in 2015, piloted a food waste management system at CF Pacific Centre, powered by aerobic on-site food waste composting technology forming CF's integrated diversion and recovery model. Earlier this year, CF's integrated diversion and recovery program was recognized with the 2021 RCBC Environmental Award for Innovation, presented by the Recycling Council of British Columbia. This impactful system has since been introduced at six of CF's retail and office properties in Western Canada. CF Lime Ridge is the first Ontario property to implement this type of technology, with eight more Ontario properties planned over the next few years.

Overall, CF practices an industry-leading approach to waste diversion and waste minimization, with over 45,000 tonnes of waste diverted from landfill 2019-2020. The further implementation of the sorting stations is an evolution of its ongoing efforts to foster responsible operations at the property and accelerate its goals to reduce environmental impact and drive operational excellence. The installation is a proactive response to combating waste ahead of the Ontario organics landfill bans 2022-2023 and Canada Zero Plastic Waste ban in 2030.

Responsibility at CF Lime Ridge

For the past 40 years, CF Lime Ridge has been committed to providing best-in-class services and amenities at its centre. Over the years, the centre has invested in upgrades and smart technologies to improve efficiency, organized and hosted multiple community fundraisers including clothing and electronic waste drives, developed pollinator gardens to support local wildlife, and introduced 20 Tesla superchargers and three FLO electric vehicle charging stations. In 2021, CF Lime Ridge's commitment to sustainability was recognized with the 2021 BOMA Earth Award for Retail and more recently the 2021 race2reduce CREST Innovative Excellence Award.

In February, CF Lime Ridge achieved BOMA BEST® Platinum certification; the highest level achievable.

As part of the unveiling, the first 100 guests that return their food trays to the new sorting station will receive a $5 CF SHOP! card®.

To learn more about responsibility at Cadillac Fairview, please visit cadillacfairview.com/responsibility .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities For A Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Media contacts: Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 647-242-2130; Lexa Newell, North Strategic, [email protected], 647-802-2363