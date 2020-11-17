Cadillac Fairview Unveils Exclusive Holiday Drive-Thru Experience at CF Sherway Gardens

From November 24 – December 24 guests can safely embark on a magical trip to

the North Pole from the comfort of their own vehicles

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - For the first time, Cadillac Fairview is bringing GTA residents to the North Pole with its new Holiday Drive-thru experience at CF Sherway Gardens. The enchanted journey will feature seven whimsical stops for guests to safely experience from their own vehicles. The complimentary 35-minute voyage follows an elf on a mission to fill the holiday cheer battery to power Santa's sleigh and this mission takes guests all the way to the North pole- complete with narration, interactive activities and holiday character sightings. The immersive experience begins in the colourful and illuminated Tinsel Tunnel with visits to the enchanted forest, vibrant town square and bustling Santa's workshop. The final stop concludes with a special meeting with Santa for a physically distanced photo to commemorate the unique experience.

In light of COVID-19, Cadillac Fairview is committed to abiding by public health guidelines and keeping safety a priority for its guests and employees by integrating extensive health and safety measures for all of its holiday programming. Each Holiday Drive-Thru reservation is for one vehicle. All attendees must be seated safely with seatbelts inside of the vehicle.

To limit and ensure the safety of guests, the Holiday Drive-Thru is only available to confirmed registrants via an online reservation and walk-ups will not be accepted. Registration for the complimentary journey starts on November 17 by visiting https://www.cfshops.com/sherway-gardens/news-events/events/holiday-drive-thru.html .

Fun for the entire family, community members are invited to get into the holiday spirit by taking part in the magic and mystery of the season through this vibrant, one-of-a-kind expedition filled with anticipation, joy and excitement.

What: CF Sherway Gardens Holiday Drive Thru



When: Wednesday, November 24 to Thursday, December 24



Time: 5:00pm to 10:00pm (reservations available from 5pm to 9:15pm)



Where: CF Sherway Gardens 25 The West Mall Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8





(North East Lot across Saks Fifth Avenue)



Who: Interview opportunities available with Andy Traynor, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens



Photo Op: GTA residents and families safely take a magical trip to the North Pole; seven holiday themed stops including a distanced visit with Santa

For more information, visit https://www.cfshops.com/sherway-gardens

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at over $30 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 69 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Carly Eidelman, North Strategic on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, 519-502-7806, [email protected]; Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, 416-598-8246, [email protected]