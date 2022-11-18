Cadillac Fairview Transforms CF Toronto Eaton Centre into a Winter Wonderland

Magical Indoor Snowfall will take place daily from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) kicked off its holiday season yesterday with a spectacular surprise - the city's first 'indoor' snowfall at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. With the help of Santa Claus, Toronto's iconic shopping centre sparkled as the crowd sang 'Let It Snow' alongside celebrity musicians Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk, Kardinal Offishall and Choir! Choir! Choir! during CF's Merry Merry Music premiere .

The magical indoor snowfall marked the beginning of a holiday season full of joyful programming at the shopping centre. From Nov. 17 to Dec. 24, four times per week from Thursday to Sunday, visitors will be treated to the musical performances from a diverse line-up of Canadian artists as part of Merry Merry Music. Cadillac Fairview is excited to support and collaborate with local and celebrity talent to feature a variety of Canadian artists from different cultural and musical backgrounds. Musical performances will take place in the afternoons. The full schedule can be found here .

Guests to CF Toronto Eaton Centre can experience the must-see magic and witness the snowfall daily at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 3:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekends until Dec. 31 in the main atrium area.

