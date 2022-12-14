Cadillac Fairview to Host Two Outdoor Frozen Fairways Experiences in the GTA at CF Markville (from December 21-27) and CF Sherway Gardens (from January 2-8)

Guests are invited to enjoy a fun-filled holiday mini-putt activity featuring special guest appearances by Canadian Olympians Michelle Li on December 21st and Laura Stacey on January 2nd

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is continuing with its traditions of spirited and engaging community experiences by transforming a portion of its parking lots at CF Markville and CF Sherway Gardens into Frozen Fairways, an outdoor activity that merges two popular sports among Canadians: golf and hockey.

From December 21 to 27 at CF Markville and January 2 to 8 at CF Sherway Gardens, guests are encouraged to take part in the holiday mini-putt experience that replaces a putter, greens and balls with a hockey stick and puck and artificial ice. Frozen Fairways features nine holes with exciting Canadiana themes, including beloved activities like hockey and curling and cultural staples like ice fishing and sugar shacks.

Tickets are $5 each and participants can reserve their time slot by pre-booking online . Tickets for CF Markville are now available, with proceeds benefiting Markham Stouffville Hospital and Autism Speaks Canada. Tickets for CF Sherway Gardens will go on sale starting December 15, with proceeds benefiting LAMP Community Health Centre and Autism Speaks Canada.

This year, Cadillac Fairview will be teaming up with Olympic and Pan Am Games athlete Michelle Li and two-time Olympic medalist Laura Stacey to ring in the festivities for a special meet and greet. Michelle Li will be at CF Markville on December 21st from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Laura Stacey will be at CF Sherway Gardens on January 2nd from noon to 3 p.m. to help ring in the festivities.

Participants of all ages are welcome to participate in this shareworthy, festive, limited-time activity bringing family and friends together in a safe and enjoyable way.

What: CF Frozen Fairways





Where: CF Markville (by Entrance 6, near Pickle Barrel)

Wednesday, December 21 to Tuesday, December 27, 2022 (excluding

December 25)

5000 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 4M9







CF Sherway Gardens (by Entrance 5, near Saks Fifth Avenue)

Monday, January 2 to Sunday, January 8, 2023

25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8





Interview Opp: Interview with Michelle Li, Olympic and Pan Am Games athlete,

badminton on December 21st







Interview with Laura Stacey, two-time Olympic medalist, hockey on

January 2nd





Onsite Photo Opp: Guests celebrate the holiday season at CF Markville and CF Sherway

Gardens' magical Frozen Fairways; imagery of Canadian-inspired Frozen

Fairways mini-putt course.







Olympian meet and greet with Canadian Michelle Li on December 21

from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and with Canadian Laura Stacey on January 2 from

noon to 3 p.m.



For more information, event hours, and to make reservations, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday .

