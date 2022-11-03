Cadillac Fairview to Host Magical Holiday Celebration at CF Toronto Eaton Centre on November 17

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is launching the holiday season with a musical event to remember. On Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m., Merry Merry Music will debut at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, treating guests to a show to remember and soon-to-be-revealed magical surprise.

Cadillac Fairview Merry Merry Music Talents: Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk, Kardinal Offishall, Choir! Choir! Choir! (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

Hosted by Kardinal Offishall, the kickoff celebration will take place on a newly designed holiday stage on Level 1, MAC Court and feature special musical guests Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk. All community members are invited to participate in a sing-a-long led by Choir! Choir! Choir! before the spectacular grand finale featuring the guest of honour, Santa Claus.

This star-studded event is the beginning of a season of joyful programming. Merry Merry Music runs from November 17 to December 24. Four times a week guests at CF Toronto Eaton Centre will experience a diverse line-up that showcases local and celebrity talent, bringing together different cultural and musical backgrounds to perform.

For more details about CF's holiday program, please visit CF's Holiday Hub .

WHAT: Merry Merry Music at CF Toronto Eaton Centre



WHEN: Kick-off Event: Thursday, November 17, 2022

from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. with a magical surprise unveiled at 5:30 p.m.

Weekly Events: November 18 to December 24 with four

performances scheduled daily from Thursday to Sunday



WHERE: CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Level 1, MAC Court (viewing points available from Levels 2 and 3)

220 Yonge Street., Toronto, ON M5B 2H1



WHO: Host Kardinal Offishall and musical guests Raine Maida & Chantal

Kreviazuk, Choir! Choir! Choir!, and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday . To book interviews with the host, musical talent and Santa Claus, contact North Strategic at [email protected].

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $42 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Michele Enhaynes, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-873-4046; Lexa Newell, North Strategic, [email protected], 647-802-2363