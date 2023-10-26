Cadillac Fairview Statement on Pointe-Claire Development

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Founded over 60 years ago, Cadillac Fairview (CF) has a long history of sustainability and is recognized for its sound corporate governance, robust policy on sustainable development, and approach to climate change resilience. Our 2023 ESG Report can be found on our website at https://www.cadillacfairview.com/fr-CA/our-esg/.

Regarding our project in Pointe-Claire, we have fully cooperated with the Ministry of Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, for over five years. The authorization issued by the Ministry protects virtually all the wetlands, is very restrictive, and imposes a multitude of conditions which Cadillac Fairview has fully accepted. It is also important to note that construction permits have not yet been issued for any part of the project. Our hope in the meantime, which we have expressed over the past many years, is to convert part of the parking lot of the shopping center, a heat island, located adjacent to the REM station, into much needed housing. Unfortunately, the City of Pointe-Claire has blocked all new residential development on our property even though the parking lot has been designated as an area to be developed as a Transit Oriented Development (TOD). We look forward to continuing to work with the city and the Ministry of Environment to bring this vision to fruition.

Regarding the statements made by a local group, we became aware of these allegations through the media. We respectfully request that this group provide Cadillac Fairview with a copy of the referenced study, as at this time it has not been made available to CF or anyone else. As a result, it is understandable that we are unable to offer any comments on the contents of the report.

