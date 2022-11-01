Cadillac Fairview Secures Zero Carbon Building Certification at its Vancouver Office Complexes

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) – Performance standard certification for seven buildings in its Vancouver office portfolio, a first for the company's national portfolio.

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) awarded the industry leading certification to four Pacific Centre Office locations, 777 Dunsmuir, 885 West Georgia, 609 Granville and 700 West Georgia, and three Waterfront Properties, 200 Granville, 200 Burrard and 250 Howe.

"CF is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for our Canadian portfolio and this recognition demonstrates our drive to meet our targets related to emissions, energy, climate resilience, sustainable transport, water and waste. Our goal is to reduce unnecessary emissions annually by implementing state-of-the-art projects in our buildings," said Sal Iacono, Executive Vice President, Operations, Cadillac Fairview.

The ZCB certifications were achieved through CF's comprehensive range of CO2 emission mitigation initiatives and capital projects. CF has incorporated advanced technologies and best practices to support CF's journey to net zero, including the installation of the Geo-Exchange Plant at 777 Dunsmuir; installation of heat recovery chiller systems at multiple properties; and revitalizing 609 Granville by reglazing its exterior to provide optimal energy performance.

"Cadillac Fairview is a leader in climate action in the real estate sector. Their goal to reduce carbon emissions in the built environment has resulted in innovative projects across their portfolio," said Mariko Michasiw, B2E Program Manager at the Zero Emissions Building Exchange. "We are proud to have them as a member of BC's Building to Electrification Coalition (B2E), and congratulate them on achieving Zero Carbon Building certification for seven of their buildings in Vancouver."

In addition to today's announcement, several CF properties have been awarded the WELL-Health-Safety-Rating, as well as LEED, BOMA BEST® and Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certifications. CF was ranked No. 1 in the most recent Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark amongst its peers and has achieved an A+ rating from the UN Principles for Responsible Investment for many years running.

CF attributes the recognition and results to close collaboration with clients and occupants, along with its strong culture of environmental stewardship. A detailed set of commitments and key performance indicators can be found on cadillacfairview.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $42 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Stephanie Matthias, North Strategic, [email protected], 416.802.1612