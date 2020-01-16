Cadillac Fairview Rings in the Year of the Rat at CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre

The start of something new: Cadillac Fairview celebrates Lunar New Year as a community

VANCOUVER, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - With Lunar New Year on the horizon, Vancouverites are eagerly preparing for new beginnings and getting ready to ring in the Year of the Rat— the first of all zodiac animals that represents the beginning of a new day, signifying wealth and surplus.

To ring in the Lunar New Year, CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre are hosting cultural celebrations for all to enjoy, bringing family and friends together to celebrate the Lunar New Year in a spirited way.

New this year, CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre will host the traditional Lion Dance and Lion eye-dotting ceremony, a traditional Chinese dance performance, greetings and photo opportunity from the God of Fortune and a Lucky Red Pocket giveaway.

As part of an exclusive Cadillac Fairview and Alipay offer, Alipay users can receive an FX Rate only available through CF and a 50RMB discount when they spend 1200RMB for any purchase of a CF SHOP! Card, from January 10 to February 15, at participating CF shopping centres where Alipay is accepted. Furthermore, Alipay users at CF CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre will receive an exclusive bonus offer with the purchase of a CF SHOP! card.

CF Pacific Centre

What: Join in on the festivities with a traditional Lion Dance

Where: CF Pacific Centre (located in the Rotunda), 701 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC

When: Friday, January 31st at 3:30pm

Lion Dance (eye dotting ceremony, Mystic Animal, Lion - Blessing)

CF Richmond Centre

What: Join in on the festivities with a traditional Lion Dance that includes a meet the God of Fortune who will be gifting lucky red pockets filled with chocolate coins.

Where: CF Richmond Centre - Main Galleria, 6551 No 3 Rd. Richmond, BC

When: Sunday, January 26th at 11am

Lion Dance (eye dotting ceremony, Mystic Animal, Lion - Blessing)

(eye dotting ceremony, Mystic Animal, Lion - Blessing) God of Fortune

