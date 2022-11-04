Cadillac Fairview retail and office properties serve as inspirational gathering places to promote arts, culture and education

Local initiatives contribute to the vitality of local communities

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - As a purpose-led real estate company, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is committed to transforming the communities it serves through vibrant placemaking designed to inspire, unite and support Canadians. Guided by its four corporate responsibility pillars that include Our People, Our Planet, Our Partners, and Our Communities, this year, CF launched local initiatives in the spirit of bring people together, promoting well-being and combatting social isolation.

"Cadillac Fairview is proud to create iconic destinations that have become focal meeting places in the cities where we operate," said Wayne Barwise, Executive Vice President, Development, Cadillac Fairview. "Our thoughtful commitment to design and art inspires how we build our properties, inside and out, and we're delighted to be able to showcase one-of-a-kind artwork and experiences that enrich our spaces and communities."

"Offering opportunities for our community members to co-create moments of shared discovery and build a brighter future together is at the core of what we do," said Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President Brand and Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "Through art, design and storytelling, Cadillac Fairview is focused on fostering informative and transformative opportunities that celebrate the uniqueness of each city where we have a presence."

Making learning more accessible and connecting communities for social good

CF partnered with DESIGNwith and OCAD University to open DESIGNwith in June 2022, a design incubator for social good. Located at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, the studio brings together academia, businesses and the community to democratize learning through public research, workshops and exhibitions, bringing together a diverse range of designers, students, and community members, and serving as a dedicated learning lab to explore the circular economy for creating lasting, social good.

Transforming public spaces through art and design

CF recognizes the power of art in bringing places to life and creating a sense of belonging and inspiration. In 2020, CF opened its 33-floor 16 York Street Office Tower in Toronto's south core and engaged esteemed international artists Donna Huanca (Berlin, Germany), Lars Fisk (Brooklyn, US) and Sir Richard Long (Bristol, UK) to reimagine the public gathering areas of the building to create a vibrant gallery with pieces that take elements from the earth and draw inspiration from the surrounding South Core community. These pieces complement CF's world-class art collection which include hundreds of works from local, international and emerging artists on public display for visitors to enjoy. 16 York is also part of the ArtworxTO program targeting art aficionados who are looking to tour public galleries.





CF takes pride in connecting cities, buildings and people through its placemaking. The iconic bridge at CF Toronto Eaton Centre which features 200 etched bronze panels and 355 slumped glass panels serves as a physical pedestrian connection as well as creates a beautiful and metaphorical handshake extending out over Queen Street West and is a unique focal point for the city.

Interactive art installations across CF shopping centres

CF launched Capture the Moment , a public art campaign in partnership with seven pan-Canadian illustrators, muralists and other artists as part of the company's summer initiatives . Featured at seven CF properties in three provinces, Canadians interacted with elaborate and engaging murals featuring mirrors and other reflective surfaces to encourage positive self-reflection.

From September 2 to December 31, 2022, CF Promenades St-Bruno on the South Shore of Montréal is home to a colourful and immersive art installation, Le Palais des Merveilles , by Montreal artist La Charbonne . Produced in collaboration with MURAL , the interactive experience is located at the CF Marché des Promenades for guests to explore, be inspired and enjoy, together.

Additionally, CF Toronto Eaton Centre was a key sponsor of the City of Toronto's 2022 Nuit Blanche Toronto (October 1 to 2, 2022). This year's theme, "The Space between Us", invites artists to build bridges between cultures, communities and the environment, transforming the city with stories about their connection to place. Two installations are sponsored by CF - "An Occupation" by Amrita Hepi features a participatory performance and art sculpture below the recognizable CF Toronto Eaton Centre Bridge, and "I am the river" by Johnson Witehira on the screens of Yonge Dundas Square that features designs inspired by Māori visual culture.

Celebrating Iconic Canadian cities

A mainstay in Vancouver for the past five decades, CF is the largest commercial property owner in Vancouver, with over 4 million square feet across two retail and eight office spaces.

This year, the renowned TD Tower (700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary as an influential gathering place in downtown Vancouver. Completed in 1972, TD Tower, also known as the Black Tower, was the first modern high rise in the city centre, kickstarting a development boom that has shaped the fabric of the urban core which includes the premier CF Pacific Centre shopping centre. Fifty years later, TD Tower's rich history remains integral to the vibrant cityscape in a thriving world-class city.

CF also released CF City Views , three audio episodes hosted by Brent Toderian of UrbanWorks (a nationally and internationally respected thought-leader on city-building and the former Vancouver Chief Planner), highlighting Vancouver and CF's shared history of city-building. The episodes provide a unique behind-the-scenes look at the decisions, planning, partnerships, and most importantly the people who have inspired CF to transform communities for a vibrant tomorrow.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

