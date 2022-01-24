CF partners with seven Team Canada athletes as they vie for the podium at the Games

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - As the Official Home of Team Canada (HOTC), Cadillac Fairview (CF) is launching its second athlete-focused campaign in six months to bring the Olympic spirit to CF shopping centres across Canada, just in time for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"Throughout the past 22 months, Canadians young and old have shown an incredible amount of resilience and Team Canada athletes are a shining example of the country's collective strength and determination," said Craig Flannagan, Vice President, Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "As the Official Home of Team Canada, we want to unite the country and support athletes to bring some much-needed inspiration to Canadians this winter."

CF partners with a new roster of Team Canada athletes

This year, CF is sponsoring a talented lineup from Team Canada featuring seven female athletes, profiled in a video series available at cadillacfairview.com/home-of-team-canada. In their own words, the athlete series highlights the women's dedication to their sports and their optimistic personal stories of grit and determination.

In the Olympic spirit of strength, hope and determination, CF is proud to launch a video series profiling its seven talented female athletes who embody these values.

Canadians will learn more about the following CF sponsored Team Canada athletes:

Marielle Thompson , Whistler, BC (Ski Cross)

Brooke D'Hondt, Calgary, AB (Snowboard - Halfpipe)

Heather McLean , Winnipeg, MB (Long Track Speed Skating)

Vanessa James , Montréal, QC (Figure Skating - Pairs)

Natalie Spooner , Scarborough, ON (Hockey)

Marie-Philip Poulin , Beauceville, QC (Hockey)

Courtney Sarault, Moncton, NB (Short Track Speed Skating)

"It is a true honour to share the inspiring stories of this elite roster of exceptional athletes," said Andrea Nickel, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing Communications at Cadillac Fairview. "As these athletes and the rest of Team Canada embark on this journey, which will undoubtedly be one of the defining moments of their lives and athletic careers, we are hopeful that our hometown athletes will inspire Canadians to support and lift each other up, and go for gold in all that they do."

"We're proud to work with our partners like CF, the Official Home of Team Canada, on important initiatives like their Beijing 2022 Olympic campaign," said David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee. "The powerful stories from the seven incredible female athletes CF is sponsoring are a great example of why we believe Team Canada can transform Canada through the power of sport. These stories of perseverance, optimism in the face of setbacks, and grit can help inspire all of us during this challenging time."

CF invites Canadians to show their Team Canada pride



From February 4 to 20, CF is calling on Canadians to capture their family and friends cheering on Team Canada on social media. Entrants who post a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #HomeofTeamCanada and tag and follow @CadillacFairview will be entered for a chance to win one of three Ultimate Family Day experiences courtesy of CF (with prize packages valued between $500-$1,500 CAD). Winners will be announced on February 21, 2022 coinciding with Family Day being celebrated in participating provinces. For more information and details on eligibility, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/home-of-team-canada.

For more information, including details on local events, visit www.cfshops.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

