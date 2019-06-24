Cadillac Fairview, Ravel by CF and CAFA Launch Partnership with the Wear Canada Proud™ Canadian Fashion Pop Up

Pop up will highlight independent Canadian designers and iconic Canadian brands in time for Canada Day

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - In celebration of outstanding Canadian talent across designers and retailers, Cadillac Fairview (CF), Ravel by CF (Ravel) and CAFA are excited to share that beginning on June 24, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will host an exclusive Wear Canada Proud™ Canadian Designer Pop Up. This first collaboration between Ravel and CAFA will allow shoppers to discover a variety of Canadian designers, brands and purchase a selection of curated products onsite while also learning more about the designers behind the creations. This exciting retail experience will run from June 24 – July 12, 2019 in Albert's Way.

As a strong supporter of Canadian retail, CF, Ravel and CAFA are proud to provide new and emerging market opportunities to designers in the Canadian fashion industry, ultimately helping them reach new audiences with their signature products and unique stories. For iconic brands already offering a retail destination at the centre, this initiative offers consumers one more opportunity to engage and rediscover Canadian products.

"We can't think of a better way to celebrate Canada, Canadian retail and home grown fashion talent than offering a dedicated Wear Canada Proud™ experience," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "We're proud to shine a spotlight on Canadian designers and brands at a time when the whole country is celebrating being Canadian."

The Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up will be a curated selection of products from Dean Davidson (CAFA 2019 Accessory Designer of the Year award winner), Biko, Leah Alexandra, Matt & Nat (CAFA 2019 Fashion Impact award winner), Moose Knuckles, Hilary MacMillan, Roots, NOGU, and Jenny Bird (past CAFA winner) who has also designed exclusive pieces for this unique shopping experience.

"We are thrilled with this partnership and the launch of the Wear Canada Proud™ Pop Up because it builds amazing awareness and education for Canadian brands. It not only provides an opportunity for Canadians and tourists alike to discover and fall in love with all of the wonderful brands our country has to offer but also highlights the diversity of talent we have. So many Canadian brands are also very successful globally and through this partnership we are telling that story," said Vicky Milner, CAFA President.

"We want Canadians of all walks of life to discover and take ownership of Canadian Fashion, that's the only way we will propel as a fashion nation. Yes, it starts with giving them the opportunity to discover and purchase Canadians designers and brands, but it goes way deeper than that. It's about the confidence that comes from knowing who designed the clothes or accessories you put on, and taking pride in the fact that they are fellow Canadians," said Paulo Leone, Co-Founder, Wear Canada Proud™

"CF is excited to bring our CAFA partnership to life with dedicated resources to help drive a greater appreciation and awareness for the Canadian fashion community,'' said Jose Ribau, EVP, Digital and Innovation, Cadillac Fairview. "Together we're committed to creating and capitalizing on new opportunities to highlight Canadian fashion."

Launched in February 2019, Ravel is an innovative digital platform, focused on helping Canadian retailers and the fashion industry at large remove friction from the today's retail environment to create greater connections between consumers, and bricks and mortar investments. This unique activation provides Ravel with an opportunity to pilot new payment solutions for greater consumer engagement, while offering retail partners new direct to consumer sales opportunities.

Just in time for Canada Day, the Wear Canada Proud™ pop up will run during regular shopping centre hours from June 24 – July 12, 2019 in Albert's Way. Unique designer programming will run consistently throughout the three-week experience to give shoppers a rich, immersive ongoing experience.

About Cadillac Fairview – Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About Ravel by CF - Ravel by CF is an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. Ravel works with established leaders and new entrants in the ecosystems of retail, marketing, and technology to build a digitally driven innovation platform that connects people, spaces and data.

Ravel by CF will test and develop emerging technologies, explore ways to drive greater value from our assets and pollinate new business models and service solutions. Working in concert with partners, its integrated and agile approach will reshape the industry and redefine shopping and consumer spaces for the future.

About CAFA™ - CAFA™ was created to support and celebrate the Canadian Fashion industry. Through the recognition and promotion of outstanding achievement and emerging talent in Canadian fashion, CAFA is dedicated to generating a stronger appreciation and market for our artists both in Canada and abroad and to support the economic development of the Canadian fashion industry. CAFA is committed to further developing and cultivating our homegrown talent by creating mentorship and financial opportunities as well as establishing collaborative partnerships that strive to unite the fashion community and the various, existing, fashion initiatives around the country. Additional information can be found at www.cafawards.ca

About Wear Canada Proud™ - Wear Canada Proud™ is a movement that invites and rallies Canadians across the country to wear Canadian fashion and take pride as a fashion nation. From awareness to access to preference, WearCanadaProud™ is committed to creating opportunities for Canadians, coast to coast, to discover the amazing fashion talent that exists in our country, building experiences that enable Canadians to easily access the brands that best fit their individual tastes and lifestyles, and carve more reasons for Canadians to look at Canadian fashion designers and brands before they look anywhere else.

