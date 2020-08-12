Cadillac Fairview Partners with the National Film Board of Canada for the Final Weekend of its Movie Nights at CF Sherway Gardens

Outdoor series finale to showcase three Canadian documentaries

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is heading into the final weekend of its outdoor movie nights at CF Sherway Gardens. This is the last chance for guests to participate in the event in partnership with the City of Toronto's DriveIn TO initiative. The remaining features will be shown for three days from Thursday August 13 to Saturday August 15, with two screenings each day at 6pm and 9pm.

This weekend, CF is proudly partnering with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) to host two special nights showcasing three powerful Canadian documentaries including, True North: Inside the Rise of Toronto Basketball, a film shining the spotlight on 12-year-old Elijah Fisher, 15-year-old Keone Davis, and 18-year-old Cordell Veira as they navigate today's youth basketball machine in pursuit of their own NBA dreams. The second film, directed by Tasha Hubbard, nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up , weaves a profound narrative encompassing the filmmaker's own adoption, the stark history of colonialism on the Prairies, and a vision of a future where Indigenous children can live safely on their homelands. Lastly, acclaimed filmmaker Charles Officer presents Mighty Jerome , the story of the rise, fall and redemption of Harry Jerome, Canada's most record-setting track and field star.

"At Cadillac Fairview we take pride in supporting Canadian Arts and Culture and inspiring our communities. Through this partnership with the NFB, we have a great opportunity to promote diversity, support talented local artists and filmmakers, and share compelling content about fellow Canadians," said Andy Traynor, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens. "The community response has been fantastic and we hope our final weekend will be just as successful as we feature entertaining documentaries that cover important topics and lessons that are relevant in today's society."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cadillac Fairview as it provides an opportunity to expand our reach within the GTA community," said Claude Joli-Coeur, Government Film Commissioner and Chairperson of the National Film Board of Canada. "The outdoor movie experience is a great way for everyone to enjoy films on the big screen, and another way that we can deliver on the NFB's mandate to provide new perspectives on topics of importance to Canadians."



The cost to attend is $10 per car, per movie, and all proceeds will be donated to St. Joseph's Hospital. Tickets are still available for purchase online, with limited availability. Spots are limited to 100 cars per movie screening.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.cfshops.com/sherway-gardens/news-events/news/cf-movie-night.html .

Outdoor Movie Nights at CF Sherway Gardens

Where:

CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8



Hosted in the parking lot at the corner of The Queensway and Sherway Gardens Road





Details:



● Showtimes* start at 6pm and 9pm (doors open one hour in advance of each show)

Thursday August 13 6pm - True North (GA) 9pm - We Will Stand Up (PG) Friday August 14 6pm - Mighty Jerome (GA) 9pm - True North (GA) Saturday August 15 6pm - The Wild Life (PG) 9pm - Long Shot (14A)

*Showtimes and films are subject to change

Admission:



● Tickets are $10 per car, per movie, with proceeds benefiting St. Joseph's Hospital.

● Tickets are required for each car and show. Proof of purchase (ticket/email confirmation) is required to enter the parking lot on a first come first serve basis.

Additional Details

● With the event taking place after mall hours, a washroom will be set up outside for patrons, including an accessible washroom. Guests are required to be 2-metres apart to ensure physical distancing requirements while waiting in line, and face masks or coverings should be worn when using the on site washrooms.

● Food will not be sold on the premises; moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own snacks!

● Face masks and coverings are required where physical distancing is not possible.

● Based on provincial guidelines, each car must be limited to less than 10 persons (within one household).

● All vehicles will be positioned at least 2-metres apart and we ask that moviegoers remain in their car at all times (unless to use washroom facilities).

● Pets are not permitted.

● Alcohol is not permitted.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Valued at over $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About the NFB

The NFB is Canada's public producer of award-winning creative documentaries, auteur animation, interactive stories and participatory experiences. NFB producers are embedded in communities across the country, from St. John's to Vancouver, working with talented creators on innovative and socially relevant projects. The NFB is a leader in gender equity in film and digital media production, and is working to strengthen Indigenous-led production, guided by the recommendations of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. NFB productions have won over 7,000 awards, including 24 Canadian Screen Awards, 21 Webbys, 12 Oscars and more than 100 Genies. To access this award-winning content and discover the work of NFB creators, visit NFB.ca , download its apps for mobile devices or visit NFB Pause .

