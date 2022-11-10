Cadillac Fairview Lights up the Holiday Season with Tree Lighting Ceremony at CF Market Mall on November 18

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is ushering the holiday season with a special tree lighting celebration at CF Market Mall on Friday, November 18 at 6 pm. Hosted by a local celebrity emcee Fuzzy from Virgin Mornings, community members are invited to take part in the festivities featuring a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree-lighting countdown.

The tree lighting is part of the shopping centre's inspiring holiday traditions which include vibrant displays and holiday décor, visits with Santa and Music at CF performances by community artists three times a week throughout the season.

To learn more please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

What: CF Market Mall tree lighting holiday event



Who: Fuzzy from Virgin Mornings and other notable guests



When: Friday, November 18, 2022

6 pm to 8 pm



Where: CF Market Mall

3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 0E2

Safeway Court, near Zara and Peoples Jewellers

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $42 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

