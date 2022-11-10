Cadillac Fairview Lights up the Holiday Season with Four Tree Lighting Ceremonies across Ontario on November 18

Nov 10, 2022, 15:45 ET
Community celebrations to be hosted in the GTA, Hamilton and Kitchener at local CF Shopping Centres
TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is ushering in the holiday season with four special tree lighting events at CF Sherway Gardens, CF Markville, CF Lime Ridge and CF Fairview Park on Friday, November 18. Hosted by a local celebrity emcee, community members are invited to take part in the festivities featuring a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree-lighting countdown.
The tree lighting is part of each shopping centre's inspiring holiday traditions which include vibrant displays and holiday décor, visits with Santa and Music at CF performances by community artists three times a week throughout the season.
To learn more, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday
CF Sherway Gardens Tree Lighting Event Details
|
What:
|
CF Sherway Gardens tree lighting holiday event
|
Who:
|
Carolyn MacKenzie, co-host of Global's The Morning
|
When:
|
Friday, November 18, 2022
|
Where:
|
CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8
CF Markville Tree Lighting Event Details
|
What:
|
CF Markville tree lighting holiday event
|
Who:
|
Leslie Yip from A1 Radio (host), Mayor Frank Scarpitti , Live Musical Performances by
|
When:
|
Friday, November 18, 2022
|
Where:
|
CF Markville
CF Lime Ridge Tree Lighting Event Details
|
What:
|
CF Lime Ridge tree lighting holiday event
|
Who:
|
Hosted by local celebrity hosts. Musical Performances by Suzuki School of Music,
|
When:
|
Friday, November 18, 2022
|
Where:
|
CF Lime Ridge
CF Fairview Park Tree Lighting Event Details
|
What:
|
CF Fairview Park tree lighting holiday event
|
Who:
|
Hosted by local celebrity hosts and other notable guests
|
When:
|
Friday, November 18, 2022
|
Where:
|
CF Fairview Park
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $42 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.
Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
For further information: Media contacts: Michele Enhaynes, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-873-4046; Lexa Newell, North Strategic, [email protected], 647-802-2363
Share this article