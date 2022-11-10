Cadillac Fairview Lights up the Holiday Season with Four Tree Lighting Ceremonies across Ontario on November 18

Community celebrations to be hosted in the GTA, Hamilton and Kitchener at local CF Shopping Centres

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is ushering in the holiday season with four special tree lighting events at CF Sherway Gardens, CF Markville, CF Lime Ridge and CF Fairview Park on Friday, November 18. Hosted by a local celebrity emcee, community members are invited to take part in the festivities featuring a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree-lighting countdown.

The tree lighting is part of each shopping centre's inspiring holiday traditions which include vibrant displays and holiday décor, visits with Santa and Music at CF performances by community artists three times a week throughout the season.

To learn more, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

CF Sherway Gardens Tree Lighting Event Details

What: CF Sherway Gardens tree lighting holiday event Who: Carolyn MacKenzie, co-host of Global's The Morning

Show (host), Deputy Mayor Stephen Holyday and other notable guests.

Musical performances by Etobicoke School of Arts and St Jude's Academy. When: Friday, November 18, 2022

5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Where: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8

Entrance 1, near Samsung

CF Markville Tree Lighting Event Details

What: CF Markville tree lighting holiday event Who: Leslie Yip from A1 Radio (host), Mayor Frank Scarpitti , Live Musical Performances by

local schools, Candy Cane Carollers, Salvation Army Band, Santa and other notable guests. When: Friday, November 18, 2022

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Pre-show starts at 6:00 pm Where: CF Markville

5000 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 4M9

Lower Level, Centre Court by Uniqlo

CF Lime Ridge Tree Lighting Event Details

What: CF Lime Ridge tree lighting holiday event Who: Hosted by local celebrity hosts. Musical Performances by Suzuki School of Music,

Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, and The Harlequin Singers. When: Friday, November 18, 2022

5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Where: CF Lime Ridge

999 Upper Wentworth Street Hamilton, Ontario

Inside Entrance #1, by Old Navy and Eddie Bauer

CF Fairview Park Tree Lighting Event Details

What: CF Fairview Park tree lighting holiday event Who: Hosted by local celebrity hosts and other notable guests

Musical Performances by local schools and

AFRO Cultural Enrichment Group's Youth Drumming Circle When: Friday, November 18, 2022

5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Where: CF Fairview Park

2960 Kingsway Drive, Kitchener, ON

Promo Court at Entrance 1

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $42 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

