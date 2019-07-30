Cadillac Fairview launches Toronto's newest content studio, Streaming at CF, in celebration of Canadian creativity

The new studio gives content creators a dedicated space at CF Toronto Eaton Centre

to share inspiring stories

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - CF Toronto Eaton Centre (CF TEC) is set to open the doors of Toronto's newest creative studio, Streaming at CF, on Thursday, August 1. Combining a full studio set-up with a selection of creator merchandise, Streaming at CF is a dedicated storytelling space that enables content creators, celebrities, and YouTubers from a diverse set of backgrounds to come together and tell their stories with fans.



Located on Level 2 by the Queen Street entrance, Streaming at CF will feature regular and special guest broadcast programming through to October 31. In celebration of the launch, Streaming at CF will welcome a line-up of top talent, including:

Danny Green , professional basketball player and two-time NBA Champion, will film his wildly popular podcast Inside the Green Room with Harrison Sanford ( Thursday, August 1 at 3pm )

, professional basketball player and two-time NBA Champion, will film his wildly popular podcast with ( at ) 4YE Comedy, Comedians and brothers Jae and Trey Richards , will film a brand new YouTube skit ( Friday, August 2 at 3pm )

, will film a brand new YouTube skit ( at ) Toronto's own Ajay Saxena , better known as DJ Charlie Brown aka Mr. Canada and key collaborator with Drake, Lebron James , Rick Ross , T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa , Busta Rhymes , Mavado, Trey Songz, and The Weeknd to name a few, will grace the space to spin tracks and entertain guests ( Saturday August 3 at 12-1pm )

"We're excited to offer a creative outlet for content creators to do what they love most. Our Streaming at CF studio was inspired by and created for the community, and we can't wait to see what content comes out of this vibrant space," said Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Cadillac Fairview.

Redefining the retail experience, Streaming at CF is yet another example of how Ravel by CF is taking the lead on innovation within the bricks and mortar retail landscape. Tapping into this unique area of social expression and sharing, Streaming at CF will enable content creators from all backgrounds to create, shoot and air content using state of the art equipment. CF TEC visitors and shoppers will be able to watch this creative process firsthand from a multipurpose lounge area while also having access to a selection of merchandise from select creators.

"YouTubers and podcasters are the new celebrities and are becoming a source of inspiration and influence for people," said Danny Green, professional basketball player. "I can't think of a better place to celebrate creativity and support creative growth in the community."

