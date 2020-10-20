Cadillac Fairview Launches New PSA Video Series to Further Demonstrate its Commitment to Community Health and Safety

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) today announced the launch of its first ever public service announcement campaign, reaffirming its commitment to safety ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The campaign features five unique videos showcasing testimonials from CF employees across the country. Today's release of the first two videos highlights the work of Jaideo Kardeo, Security Supervisor at CF Fairview Mall and Patrick Murray, Property Manager at CF Sherway Gardens. The campaign is a reflection of the commitment that all CF employees and partners have in keeping guests, clients and their communities safe throughout these unique times. The video series can be viewed here.

"Since the onset of the pandemic our first priority has been protecting the health and safety of our guests, clients, and our own employees across our portfolio of properties," said John Sullivan, President & CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "With the COVID-19 environment continually evolving, we felt compelled to share important safety messages from the teams who are on the frontlines every day. I continue to be extremely proud of our people who make it their top priority to ensure our properties are safe and comfortable for our community of guests."

Adapting wayfinding and increased cleaning measures make visits efficient and safe

CF has made considerable improvements to support safe traffic flow and physical distancing with increased property signage, directional floor decals and digital wayfinding tools on its mobile app, LiVE by CF, to help guests better navigate their shopping trips. To ensure physical distancing, increased signage has been placed in all property areas with limits on the number of elevator occupants and ensuring safe distancing on escalators. Increased cleaning routines and easy to locate sanitation stations throughout each property helps to alleviate any uncertainties that guests, retailers and employees may have while visiting one of CFs 19 retail properties.

In-house innovation delivers best in class tools and retail support

CF continues to ensure retail-specific needs are met by providing CF's community of customers with industry leading offerings via digital and physical tools. CF's new line management offering, CF Guest List, is now in pilot, along with curbside pickup locations and mobile based retail promotions via LiVE by CF. Together, these specific offerings support the company's ongoing focus on reconnecting retail clients and shoppers, and safeguarding them while in-property.

"During this pandemic, we have moved quickly and decisively to adapt our shopping centres and offices to new and unprecedented safety needs," said Sal Iacono, EVP of Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "We have received praise from public health officials for our response to COVID-19 in our centres and this PSA campaign reminds of all of our shared duty to continue to keep one another safe."



Guests can look to CF's digital channels (website, social media), LiVE by CF or Guest Services through the CF SHOP! Text service for any property updates.

Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Cadillac Fairview will continue to monitor and pay close attention to the local COVID-19 environment and prepare for various scenarios, including potentially re-implementing restrictions at the guidance of public health. Since the beginning of the pandemic CF has put in place a number of additional safety measures, including physical distancing, traffic flow management, use of personal protective equipment and increased cleaning of high touch point surfaces, all in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

For more information on CF's safety measures, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. Valued at over $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

