Cadillac Fairview launches 'CF Next Top Stylist' talent search for Digital Content Curators

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Calling all style hunters, social media experts, and fashion content creators! Cadillac Fairview (CF) is launching its first-ever talent search for CF Next Top Stylist, during which four Digital Content Curators will be selected to represent its shopping centres in Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto over 10 weeks.

Beginning today, content creators, aspiring stylists, and social media enthusiasts can apply for one of four CF Digital Content Curator positions which focus on digital content creation, producing creative content about events, shopping hauls, and the latest fashion trends at one of the following properties: Ottawa's CF Rideau Centre, Vancouver's CF Pacific Centre, and Toronto's CF Sherway Gardens and CF Toronto Eaton Centre. The deadline to apply is July 17th.

"Our shopping centres and retailers are an everyday source of inspiration for shoppers and the rise of social media has only amplified the need for creativity when it comes to sharing style tips and the latest fashion looks," said Andrea Nickel, Senior Director, Experience and Engagement, Cadillac Fairview. "This summer, we're looking for CF Next Top Stylist candidates who will have a dream role of creating and styling fresh, on-trend fashion content featuring our retailers. In this fun and newly created role as the CF Digital Content Curator, they will have the creative opportunity to engage our shoppers on our social media channels and showcase locally relevant style, retailer promotions and events exclusive to our CF shopping centres."

Fashion-Forward Fun

The four successful candidates will play a key role in supporting CF's content marketing strategy and engaging CF shoppers on social media, particularly across Instagram and TikTok. The paid contracts will include a mentorship opportunity with stylist Peter Papapetrou, a CF partner and influential figure in the Canadian fashion industry. Guided by seasonal trends outlined by Papapetrou, the CF Digital Content Curators will have the creative freedom to create relevant, inspiring and real-time content of what's happening at the mall while gaining invaluable experience as a retail marketer.

"Having worked in the fashion realm for many years, I recognize how valuable community support and mentorship can be," said Papapetrou. "I look forward to working alongside the chosen Digital Content Curators, providing fashion tips and insights that will help them produce innovative and fun content."

How to Apply

Applicants must have public social profiles to be considered. To apply, contenders are asked to demonstrate their creativity on their favourite social platform by posting a piece of content to their accounts that showcases why they should be selected and why they want the position. Applicants will be selected based on fit, experience and ability to create engaging digital fashion content.

Click here for the full job description and application requirements.

CF is committed to providing fair and equitable compensation for all who work at the company, be it in a temporary or permanent capacity. As such, the CF Digital Content Curator positions are paid opportunities, and in addition to the contract pay, individuals will receive weekly CF SHOP! card® to purchase items to showcase from CF retailers, as well as receive reimbursement for smartphone expenses.

To learn more about CF's summer experiences and services, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com

