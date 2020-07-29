Cadillac Fairview Introduces CF Movie Night at CF Sherway Gardens

Committed to providing safe and fun experiences, CF launches outdoor drive-in movie

event series starting July 30th, in partnership with City of Toronto's DriveInTO initiative

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is bringing the spirit of the summer to the city by introducing its outdoor movie experience at CF Sherway Gardens. Get the car started for this fun event, created in partnership with the City of Toronto's DriveIn TO initiative. For three weekends starting Thursday July 30, CF Sherway Gardens will be transforming the parking lot into an outdoor movie theatre right here in Toronto. It will take place from Thursday to Saturday and feature two separate screenings at 6:00pm and 9:00pm.

"Building great experiences is at the heart of our business and this initiative is a chance to provide much needed entertainment to nearby residents in a way we've never done before," said Andy Traynor, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens. "Following the success of the pilot Drive-In program program at CF Markville, we are excited to offer this nostalgic, quintessential summer tradition at our shopping centre. CF Sherway Gardens has always been seen as a go-to shopping and dining destination for families and we're happy to provide a memorable occasion to safely bring the community together."

"Our City has been working hard to find new and innovative ways to deliver services for residents to enjoy. Through DriveInTO we are offering safe, temporary drive-in entertainment experiences across Toronto this summer," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "I am pleased that the City has partnered with Cadillac Fairview for Movie Night at CF to support Toronto's economic and cultural recovery and provide residents entertainment options that are safe. I also want to thank CF Sherway Gardens for donating all proceeds to St. Joseph's Hospital so we can further help our community."

CF will feature two movies each weekend during pre-set showtimes each day, including animated films, The Nut Job 2 and The Wild Life , and comedy blockbusters The Hustle , and Long Shot , On the third weekend, CF is proudly partnering with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) to host two special nights with a rotation showcasing fantastic Canadian documentary content including, True North: Inside the Rise of Toronto Basketball , nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up , and Mighty Jerome.



The cost to attend is $10 per car, per movie, and all proceeds will be donated to St. Joseph's Hospital. Tickets will be available for online purchase starting Wednesday July 29 at 12pm noon. Spots are limited to 100 cars per movie screening.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.cfshops.com/sherway-gardens/news-events/news/cf-movie-night.html .

Movie Nights at CF Sherway Gardens



What: Outdoor Drive-In Theatre



Where: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8

Hosted in the parking lot at the corner of The Queensway and Sherway Gardens Road



Details:



Showtimes* start at 6:00pm and 9:00pm (doors open one hour in advance of each show

Thursday July 30 6pm - The Nut Job 2 (PG) 9pm - The Hustle (PG) Friday July 31 6pm - The Nut Job 2 (PG) 9pm - The Hustle (PG) Saturday August 1 6pm - The Nut Job 2 (PG) 9pm - The Hustle (PG) Thursday August 6 6pm - The Wild Life (PG) 9pm - Long Shot (14A) Friday August 7 6pm - The Wild Life (PG) 9pm - Long Shot (14A) Saturday August 8 6pm - The Wild Life (PG) 9pm - Long Shot (14A) Thursday August 13

(NFB Films) 6pm - True North (GA) 9pm - nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up (PG) Friday August 14 (NFB Films) 6pm - Mighty Jerome (GA) 9pm - True North (GA) Saturday August 15 6pm - The Wild Life (PG) 9pm - Long Shot (14A)

*Showtimes and films are subject to change

Admission:

Tickets are $10 per car, per movie, with proceeds benefiting St. Joseph's Hospital.

per car, per movie, with proceeds benefiting Hospital. Tickets are required for each car and show. Proof of purchase (ticket/email confirmation) is required to enter the parking lot on a first come first serve basis.

Additional Details

With the event taking place after mall hours, a washroom will be set up outside for patrons, including an accessible washroom. Guests are required to be 2-metres apart to ensure physical distancing requirements while waiting in line, and face masks or coverings should be worn when using the on site washrooms.

Food will not be sold on the premises; moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own snacks!

Face masks and coverings are required where physical distancing is not possible.

Based on provincial guidelines, each car must be limited to less than 10 persons (within one household).

All vehicles will be positioned at least 2-metres apart and we ask that moviegoers remain in their car at all times (unless to use washroom facilities).

Pets are not permitted.

Alcohol is not permitted.

