Cadillac Fairview Introduces Art Corridor on Yonge Street with new Billboard Campaign at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Partnership with OCAD University

In alignment with CF's recently shared Purpose , Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow , CF issued a call for submission to graduate students of OCAD U's Faculty of Design to represent how art can bring people together and build community. The resulting exhibit entitled 'Imagine Together' highlights the vibrancy of human connection that is vital to healthy and happy communities and serves as a reminder of the power of collaboration and interconnectedness.

"CF is committed to creating dynamic, inviting spaces and we recognize the important role art plays in enabling expressive and meaningful places in our buildings and the neighbourhoods we are proud to be a part of," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "Our centre is located in the heart of downtown Toronto, serving as a regular meeting place for our engaged student community. It was only natural that we collaborate with young emerging talent to transcend a message of hope, positivity and togetherness through art."

Each artist was asked to reflect on their own experiences at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, weaving in physical, emotional and sensory elements to highlight the importance of inclusivity, togetherness and social connections. A mainstay in Toronto for more than 44 years, CF Toronto Eaton Centre is one of North America's most visited retail destinations that features a collection of digital signage and billboards, typically reserved for advertising, from Dundas Street down to Queen Street. For the first time, the billboards will showcase community artwork that will be on display for the next year and a half. This area, which neighbours the city's highly visited Yonge-Dundas Square, is home to some of Canada's largest digital displays, providing optimal visibility for the artists.

"OCAD University is dedicated to fostering communities that integrate multiple perspectives and we are inspired by the creativity and passion our students showed in bringing this mission to life," said Ana Serrano, President and Vice-Chancellor at OCAD University. "We are grateful to partners like Cadillac Fairview for their strong community support and providing a tremendous platform, especially at one of their landmark properties, to serve as a showcase for our students."

"This exhibit is a great addition to Downtown Yonge, highlighting the cultural significance of this neighbourhood with a positive and inspiring message. It is also important economically: arts and culture are crucial to bringing people back to this area as we re-open, and we are excited to see this art activation showcasing the talent of emerging artists," says Mark Garner, Chief Operating Office of the Downtown Yonge BIA.

About the Artists

The three artists participating in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre Art Corridor are Faculty of Design students from OCAD U. Aligned with CF's purpose, the Faculty encourages students to create designs that nurture community and empower individuals.

Raquel Da Silva - Raquel is a Toronto-based artist and designer, working primarily in painting and sculptural objects. Her work is focused on creating abstract environments with two and three-dimensional forms and shapes. Raquel's pieces created for 'Imagine Together' are meant to evoke the cultural vibrancy of the city and reflect the energy that it creates to inform, inspire and regenerate.

Jason Zante - Jason is a Filipino Canadian multidisciplinary artist. He infuses vibrant colours in his compositions that depict stillness in time, Philippine culture, and ethereal landscapes. Jason's pieces created for 'Imagine Together' emphasize how art and design influence social change and have the potential to create conversations that matter through captivating visuals.

Daria Joyce - Daria is an illustration artist, creating work that is inclusive, playful, and vibrant, as she aspires to create art that connects and illuminates. Her pieces created for 'Imagine Together' reflect the power of CF Toronto Eaton Centre as the heart of Toronto, a destination that brings people together in a visually inspiring environment, creating an emotionally enriching and communal experience.

For more information on the CF Toronto Eaton Centre Art Corridor, please visit www.cfshops.com/toronto-eaton-centre.html .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About OCAD University

OCAD University is Canada's oldest and largest university dedicated to art, design and digital media education, practice and research and to knowledge and invention across a wide range of disciplines. We continuously build on our traditional, studio-based strengths, adding new approaches to learning that champion cross-disciplinary practice, collaboration and the integration of emerging technologies. Our graduates work in all areas of the economy, including health care, environmental design, industrial design and animation.

