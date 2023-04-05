Cadillac Fairview Continues National Roll-Out of Low-Waste Dining Halls in Ontario

The upgraded dining halls will combat food waste at CF Fairview Mall and CF Masonville Place, with further plans for expansion in 2023

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Building on its commitment to sustainability, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is adding to its existing portfolio by introducing new low-waste dining halls at two Ontario shopping centres this week - CF Masonville Place and CF Fairview Mall. CF's low-waste dining halls feature two main components, a sorting station and advanced organic composter. Leveraging these pieces of equipment, CF is better able to mitigate the consequences of food waste creation through better sorting and diversion of organics and plastics materials, while reducing emissions from organic materials.

Cadillac Fairview unveils new low-waste sorting stations at CF Masonville Place, CF Fairview Mall and CF Sherway Gardens (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited) Advanced organic composting technology will significantly improve organics recycling and reduce the volume of organics materials by up to 80 per cent. (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

"As part of our commitment to ensuring a resource filled and sustainable future, CF is proud to bring advanced sustainability solutions to more properties in Ontario," said Karen Jalon, Vice President, Sustainability, Energy, & Smart Technology. "Our investments in this equipment will empower more Ontarians to reduce waste and ensure we can meet our collective goals together."

In 2021, CF's integrated diversion and recovery program was recognized with the RCBC Environmental Award for Innovation, presented by the Recycling Council of British Columbia. The roll-out of low-waste dining halls in Ontario follows an impactful system that has been introduced at six of CF's retail and office properties in Western Canada. Last year, CF Lime Ridge was the first Ontario property to implement a low-waste sorting station, one part of the system that makes up CF's low-waste dining halls.

The low-waste dining halls are a proactive response to combating waste ahead of the projected Ontario organics landfill bans and Canada Zero Plastic Waste ban in 2030. CF Sherway Gardens also recently implemented a low-waste sorting station, and several more CF properties across Ontario are scheduled to receive the upgraded dining hall equipment later this year.

Sorting stations and advanced organic composters

The sorting stations, designed in collaboration with Gorrie/ Unwasted , are constructed from 95 per cent recycled plastic, 85 per cent recycled metal, and 65 per cent recycled quartz. Guests who have finished their meals can bring a tray to the sorting station where trained staff will separate materials, effectively diverting food waste from landfills. The sorting stations are compliant with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), with a section of the counterspace lowered for ease of access to patrons in wheelchairs.

The advanced composting technology, from Terraforma Systems , significantly improves organics recycling, the most expensive waste stream for CF's external haulers and an increasingly banned waste product at landfills. The technology also reduces the weight and volume of organics materials by up to 80 per cent through the application of heat and microbial decomposition, which in turn, effectively cuts the number of trucks needed to transport materials.

CF's award-winning approach to waste diversion & recovery

CF prioritizes the use of the long-established sustainability concept of reduce, reuse and recycle, targeting food waste, hazardous waste, aluminum cans, glass, mixed plastics, paper and more. Comparing 2015 to 2019, CF diverted approximately 15 per cent more waste from landfills and recovered triple the organic materials for compost through their low-waste dining halls.

Overall, CF practices an industry-leading approach to waste diversion and recovery, with over 46,210 tonnes of waste diverted from landfills in 2022.

To learn more about responsibility at CF, please visit cadillacfairview.com/responsibility.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $40 billion of assets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at www.cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Emily Ngai, North Strategic on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, Mobile: 416-570-2058, E-mail: [email protected]