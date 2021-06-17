Cadillac Fairview Commits to 'Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow'

CF Announces Company Purpose alongside latest annual Corporate Responsibility Report

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is formally unveiling its company purpose, "Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow," coinciding with the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, published today.

For the past five years, CF, one of North America's leading real estate companies, has embarked on a transformational journey to become a purpose-driven and experience-led brand. CF first introduced its purpose statement internally in 2017 as a guiding principle to unify, engage and mobilize its work force. Since then, the entire company has leaned into its important role as a city builder, unlocking opportunities that transform communities.

"In a year unlike any other, CF has relied heavily on its purpose to navigate the global pandemic," explained John Sullivan, President and CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "Over the course of 2020 and 2021 we reexamined our role as an engaged office and mall operator, global investor, supportive employer and most importantly, a community member and leader," further commented Mr. Sullivan. "With our purpose more relevant than ever, we have implemented a forward-looking strategy to drive our priorities as a responsible organization and reaffirm our belief that human connection is core to societal well-being."

As part of its announcement, CF released a purpose-driven video to support the announcement. The video showcases CF's purpose journey through iconic and redefining moments of past and present achievements, while looking ahead to a sustainable future.

"Our purpose is our guiding compass and a powerful reflection of who we are as an organization while staying true to our heritage as community builders," said Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President, Brand, Marketing & Communications, Cadillac Fairview. "We have greater appreciation for creating and operating spaces that inspire and safely bring people together. We are all craving a sense of togetherness and optimism, and through our purpose we are committed to creating a more vibrant future at our properties and in the communities we support."

Redefining Responsibility at CF

Demonstrating CF's commitment for a better tomorrow, the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report outlines CF's newly refined approach to Corporate Responsibility with four overarching pillars: Our People, Our Planet, Our Community, and Our Partners.

The pillars will steer its efforts moving forward as a corporation that collaborates with its people, clients, investment partners, different levels of government, communities and philanthropic organizations to leave a lasting positive impact in the cities where it operates and invests.

"Our purpose has informed our renewed approach to Corporate Responsibility and allowed us to extend our efforts to support critical and timely social, cultural and climate initiatives, while remaining accountable to our established environmental, social and governance benchmarks. We are proud of our collective achievements corporately, regionally and individually during an incredibly challenging year and look forward to continuing on our Responsibility journey," said Inge van den Berg, Vice President, Strategic Planning & Risk, Cadillac Fairview.

Driven by CF's four Responsibility pillars, highlights from the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report include:

Emissions: CF has achieved a 42% reduction in emissions since 2008

CF has achieved a 42% reduction in emissions since 2008 Energy: CF reduced energy consumption by 5.5% in annual energy use

CF reduced energy consumption by 5.5% in annual energy use Water : CF achieved a 7.2% in annual water reduction

: CF achieved a 7.2% in annual water reduction Waste: CF successfully diverted 80% of waste materials from landfills in 2020

CF successfully diverted 80% of waste materials from landfills in 2020 Social: CF donated more than $1.5 million to effect meaningful change in 2020

For more information on Cadillac Fairview's 2021 Corporate Responsibility report, please visit: https://www.cadillacfairview.com/responsibility/.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities For A Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

