Cadillac Fairview Celebrates the Year of the Ox with New Digital Experiences

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians prepare to celebrate Lunar New Year, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is marking the year of the Ox by introducing new digital experiences and exclusive offers aimed at engaging and educating Canadians about the holiday, while safely bringing communities together virtually.

Select CF properties will be hosting an Instagram contest from February 12 - 19, asking shoppers to share their favourite Lunar New Year traditions and memories for a chance to win a CF SHOP! card valued at $888, paying homage to the lucky number eight, which culturally symbolizes wealth and prosperity. With limited in-person gathering restrictions currently in place in many cities, the online contest is an opportunity to bring community members together online to share memories and well wishes while keeping cultural traditions alive.

"Cadillac Fairview has proudly celebrated Lunar New Year for many years through vibrant displays, performances and experiences, and while this year will be understandably different, it's important for us to continue to celebrate this important holiday for our communities," said Craig Flannagan, VP of Marketing, Cadillac Fairview.

Throughout the month of February, guests at CF Pacific Centre, CF Richmond Centre, CF Markville, CF Fairview Mall and CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be treated to new digital creative highlighting the Year of the Ox and Lunar New Year.

As part of an exclusive partnership with UnionPay, CF shoppers will receive a special bonus CF SHOP! card offer with purchases using UnionPay. Available until February 26th at CF Pacific Centre, CF Richmond Centre, CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall, shoppers will receive a limited edition card featuring the Year of the Ox. For the safety of guests and employees, shoppers are required to make an appointment through CF Guest List for this CF SHOP! card offer.

CF SHOP! Card x UnionPay Exclusive Bonus Gift Offer

Buy $500 in CF SHOP! cards, get a $20 bonus CF SHOP! card

in CF SHOP! cards, get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $3,000 in CF SHOP! cards, get a $135 bonus CF SHOP! card

in CF SHOP! cards, get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $5,000 in CF SHOP! cards, get a $250 bonus CF SHOP! card

For more information on participating CF shopping centres and to check out exclusive Lunar New Year retail promotions please visit www.cfshops.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 323,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $32 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 70 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

