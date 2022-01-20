Cadillac Fairview celebrates Lunar New Year and ushers in the Year of the Tiger with new experiences and promotions

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - With Lunar New Year fast approaching, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is marking the special occasion with spectacular decor, a new digital contest, and exclusive promotions to share more about the holiday with Canadians, while safely embracing togetherness within communities.

In honour of the Year of the Tiger, this year's Chinese zodiac sign, select CF properties will display iconic decor, including beautiful lanterns and ornate decals, that highlight the traditions of Lunar New Year. Beginning January 21st, guests in British Columbia at CF Richmond Centre and CF Pacific Centre, and in Ontario at CF Markville, CF Fairview Mall, and CF Toronto Eaton Centre can witness and capture the vibrant displays as backdrops for photo-worthy moments. These five shopping centres will also feature Lunar New Year-themed digital creative including engaging videos about the holiday displayed on its large digital screens and directories.

Additionally, CF will introduce an exciting new digital contest based on Chinese mythology, inviting guests to scan QR codes located inside the participating shopping centres to play an interactive digital game called "Year of the Tiger Great Race." Participants will be given a riddle related to one of the 12 different Chinese Zodiac signs and if they answer correctly, they will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a CF SHOP! card valued at $888 – a tribute to the lucky number eight, which symbolizes wealth and prosperity in Chinese culture.

"We're pleased to be able to safely celebrate the Lunar New Year at our CF properties with enchanting displays, interactive digital experiences and exciting promotions," said Andrea Nickel, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing Communications, Cadillac Fairview. "While the holiday will understandably look different again this year, we're eager to do our part in keeping these cultural traditions alive during this special time of year."

CF SHOP! card x UnionPay bonus gift offer

Based on its popularity over the last two Lunar New Year campaigns, CF is bringing back a special bonus CF SHOP! card promotion for guests paying for purchases with UnionPay at CF Pacific Centre, CF Richmond Centre, CF Chinook Centre, CF Market Mall, CF Markville, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens and CF Toronto Eaton Centre in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The exclusive offer will be available to UnionPay guests from January 21 to February 6, 2022 including:

Buy $1,000 get a $50 bonus CF SHOP! card

get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $3,000 get a $150 bonus CF SHOP! card

get a bonus CF SHOP! card Buy $5,000 get a $300 bonus CF SHOP! card

To mark the Lunar New Year in style, CF will also present shoppers with a limited-edition CF SHOP! card design to celebrate the Year of the Tiger available at participating centres.

For more information on participating CF shopping centres and to check out exclusive Lunar New Year retail promotions please visit www.cfshops.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Michele Enhaynes, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-873-4046; Lexa Newell, North Strategic, [email protected], 647-802-2363.