Cadillac Fairview Celebrates Calgary Stampede with the Return of Traditional Pancake Breakfasts at CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall

Calgarians are welcomed to mark Stampede with the return of the beloved in-person pancake breakfast, along with live entertainment and CF SHOP! Card® giveaways

CALGARY, AB, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - In celebration of the 2022 Calgary Stampede, CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall are pleased to once again safely welcome back shoppers to their annual Stampede Breakfasts.

The festivities will kick off at CF Chinook Centre on July 9th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by CF Market Mall on July 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (rain or shine).

Both CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall's pancake breakfasts are a beloved Calgary tradition where families from communities all over the city gather to celebrate the spirit of Stampede and bask in family-friendly fun.

"For more than 60 years, Cadillac Fairview has extended a seat at the breakfast table to Calgarians as part of the unofficial kick-off to the Stampede," said Cam Gresko, Vice President Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "Our breakfasts are iconic to many residents who join us year after year at our two Calgary shopping centres. For some, the Stampede experience isn't complete without a pancake breakfast and we're looking forward to welcoming the community to mark this memorable tradition."

Calgarians can visit the East parking lots of both CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall to participate in the pancake breakfast experiences to enjoy fresh pancakes, sausages, and all the fixings. CF Chinook Centre will feature live musical performances by Craig Moritz, The Heels and Jake Mathews and at CF Market Mall, live entertainment will be provided in partnership with the Stampede Caravan.

Delivering on its commitment of building vibrant communities, CF Chinook Centre will present a donation to the Alberta Children's Hospital during the breakfast. At this time, media will have the opportunity to interview Paige O'Neill, General Manager of CF Chinook Centre, and Jennifer Brading, Event Coordinator from the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, in addition to photo and camera opportunities to capture this signature event.

To celebrate its annual return, both CF locations will host CF SHOP! card promotions. Shoppers who spend $100 or more at any CF Chinook Centre or CF Market Mall retailers can bring their receipts to Guest Services to receive a complimentary $10 CF SHOP! card (maximum of 2 cards per guest, while quantities last). Additionally, throughout the 10-days of festivities, participating retailers will be offering exciting promotions, in-store experiences and one-of-a-kind products.

CF Chinook Centre 62nd Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Rain or shine)

*Cheque presentation with Alberta Children's Hospital is scheduled between 8:45-9:30 a.m.

Where: CF Chinook Centre: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary Alta – East parking lot, Macleod Trail entrance

Who: Calgarians, volunteers, staff, sponsors & Paige O'Neill, General Manager of CF Chinook Centre and Jennifer Brading from the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation

CF Market Mall 51st Annual Stampede Caravan Breakfast

When: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Rain or shine)

Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, Alta – East parking lot

Who: Visits from the Stampede Queen & Princesses, Rodeo cowboys, hoop dancers, and country music

*Please note that accessible media parking can be arranged in advance of the breakfast. To confirm your attendance and interview, please RSVP to [email protected] in advance of the event.

