Cadillac Fairview Announces WELL Certification for the Toronto-Dominion Centre

TD Centre is the largest office complex in Canada to achieve WELL Certification,

demonstrating its widespread commitment to the health and well-being of

tenants and employees

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) today announced its achievement of WELL Core Certification at Gold level for its iconic Toronto-Dominion Centre (TD Centre) complex consisting of six office towers totaling 4.3 million square feet. The company reinforced its commitment to human health and well-being by applying for WELL at scale offered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Five TD Centre towers have achieved WELL Core Certification at Gold level with the sixth tower, currently under revitalization, receiving WELL Precertification status deeming TD Centre the largest real estate complex in Canada to achieve the designation.

"For over 50 years, TD Centre has been an influential gathering place for some of the world's leading corporations and thousands of their employees," said Landry Biles, General Manager, Toronto-Dominion Centre. "The WELL Core Gold accomplishment is an important reflection of our ongoing efforts to create a vibrant, welcoming, safe and healthy environment across our entire portfolio, and as the largest office complex to achieve this status, we're proud to champion the importance of health and wellness."

CF's company-wide WELL journey extends across its asset class setting the standard for health leadership with WELL at scale, including 29 WELL Health-Safety Ratings across CF's Canadian office portfolio. Over the past seven years, TD Centre has committed to occupant well-being and is the first office building in North America to achieve WELL v1 Core & Shell Certification at Gold level for its 222 Bay Street location. TD Centre remains focused on demonstrating its industry leadership including; ongoing sustainability efforts, smart site planning, wellness education & engagement, green cleaning, art restoration, thermal comfort & lighting improvements, frequent air & water quality testing, all contributing to the WELL certification.

Among TD Centre's WELL achievements include:

2015 – TD Centre initiates WELL v1 journey

2016 – CF partners with TD Bank to achieve WELL Gold on the 23 rd floor at TD Centre and is the first project at TD Centre to receive the accolade

floor at TD Centre and is the first project at TD Centre to receive the accolade 2017 – TD Centre's 222 Bay Street designated North America's first existing building to achieve WELL v1 Core & Shell Certification at Gold level

first existing building to achieve WELL v1 Core & Shell Certification at Gold level 2019 - TD Centre enrolls all six towers in the new WELL Portfolio pilot program

2021 – TD Centre achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating across all six towers (renewed in 2022)

2021 - TD Centre recognized by IWBI with a WELL Portfolio Award, recognizing CF's work to transform buildings and communities around the world into people-first places to change lives

2022 – TD Centre achieves WELL Core Certification at Gold level under WELL v2 at five towers, and WELL Precertification at one tower (targeting WELL Core Gold under WELL v2 Pilot later this year)

In addition to advancing well-being initiatives through participation in WELL at scale , CF is also an IWBI member company at the cornerstone level, joining a network of leading organizations working together to advance the movement for better buildings globally.

Delivered by IWBI, WELL is an evidence-based roadmap to support human health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. Through application of the WELL Standard, organizations can pursue WELL Certification by demonstrating achievement across all ten areas in WELL or to pursue WELL ratings, which comprise designated sets of features from the WELL Standard, to drive improvement in human health, impacting company culture and resilience.

"Congratulations to Cadillac Fairview for achieving WELL Certification at Gold level at its iconic TD Centre in Toronto," said Olesy Alekseev, vice president and Canada lead at the International WELL Building Institute. "Cadillac Fairview has been an early adopter of WELL Building Standard and this achievement marks a milestone for Cadillac Fairview becoming the largest portfolio in Canada to achieve WELL Certification. This shows tremendous commitment and leadership to the global healthy building movement, scaling health and well-being impact across its real estate portfolio. The achievement is not only a testament to how our places play a critical role in protecting the health and safety of everyone, but is also set to inspire other organizations to join the effort in welcoming Canadians back to the office environment."

CF remains committed to high operational performance through obtaining industry certifications to provide transparency and accountability. In addition to its WELL certification, CF was recently ranked #1 in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark amongst our peers and achieved an A+ rating from the UN Principles For Responsible Investment for many years running. Several CF properties, including the TD Centre, have also attained LEED, BOMA BEST® and Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certifications furthering the company's responsibility efforts .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia. Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre. Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at www.cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About IWBI

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

About WELL at scale

WELL at scale is a subscription-based pathway for organizations to apply the world's leading health-focused strategies rooted in the WELL Building Standard (WELL) across enterprise or real estate portfolio. The scalable model provides flexibility in how organizations can apply the WELL ratings to prioritize targeted health and well-being goals, or make a comprehensive commitment by implementing strategies across all 10 categories within the WELL Standard. Over time, organizations can benchmark progress and verify performance through robust reports from IWBI, demonstrating their performance on health and well-being across their real estate assets.

