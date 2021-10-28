Cadillac Fairview Announces new Philanthropic Strategy Aimed at Combating Social Isolation

Company's philanthropic commitment guided and inspired by eight charitable partners – fostering human connection across Canadian communities

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Cadillac Fairview (CF) announced its redefined philanthropic approach, reaffirming its Purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. CF is proud to collaborate with eight charitable organizations with a common goal to create positive change for Canadians facing social isolation. The new strategy will see deepened partnerships with like-minded charities, including a $1M commitment at the corporate and local level, creating a meaningful and profound impact for marginalized communities most affected by social isolation.

"At CF, we take pride in building vibrant destinations where members of our communities connect and we are committed to tackling a growing sentiment of social isolation- a critical, under-recognized issue that the pandemic has only intensified," said Patricia Ing, Director of Brand, Cadillac Fairview. "We've evolved our philanthropic efforts to better serve our communities with greater impact. It's clear that fostering social connections is critical and where we as a company can invest our resources and efforts."

Defining Social Isolation

Social isolation and the feeling of loneliness are a growing concern and threat to the vibrancy of our communities that is inextricably linked to vulnerable populations in Canada. According to healthaffairs.org, a leading journal of health policy thought and research, the immediate effects of social isolation related to the pandemic have already been observed, with surges in mental health concerns, substance abuse, and domestic violence. Although social isolation impacts all members of society, specific populations are most disproportionately affected, including youth, newcomers, racialized minorities, women and seniors/elderly. Within these populations, mental health, unemloyment, homelessness, discrimination, and abuse contribute to social isolation by creating barriers to success, social connection, and personal fulfillment.

Collaborating to drive timely and meaningful impact

CF recently redefined its approach to Corporate Responsibility with four overarching pillars including Our Community and Our Partners used to steer its philanthropy efforts, forming trusted partnerships that create positive change in the community. As a result, CF is joining forces with eight new and existing partners across five provinces to co-create and scale innovative solutions that combat social isolation including:

Existing partners

Eva's ( Ontario ): Provides shelter, transitional housing, and programming to help young people build brighter futures free of homelessness.

): Provides shelter, transitional housing, and programming to help young people build brighter futures free of homelessness. RaY: Resource Assistance for Youth Inc. ( Manitoba ): Provides support, education, and resources to empower street-entrenched and homeless youth to make informed choices that will improve their quality of life.

): Provides support, education, and resources to empower street-entrenched and homeless youth to make informed choices that will improve their quality of life. Coast Mental Health ( British Columbia ): Empowers people living with mental illness by providing three essential pillars of recovery: housing, support services and employment/education.

New Partners

The Depot: NDG Food Depot ( Quebec ): An innovative drop-in food centre that shares nutrition, cooking and gardening skills.

): An innovative drop-in food centre that shares nutrition, cooking and gardening skills. MakeWay Charitable Society – Together Project ( Ontario ): Connects refugee newcomers with volunteer Welcome Groups that provide social support in order to build stronger, more integrated communities.

): Connects refugee newcomers with volunteer Welcome Groups that provide social support in order to build stronger, more integrated communities. Elizabeth Fry Society ( Alberta ): Supports women coming out of incarceration and experiencing homelessness – they focus on helping women develop life skills and community integration.

): Supports women coming out of incarceration and experiencing homelessness – they focus on helping women develop life skills and community integration. Calgary Youth Justice Society ( Alberta ): Engages communities with young people to foster choices and opportunities that build upon their strengths, diverting them from crime.

): Engages communities with young people to foster choices and opportunities that build upon their strengths, diverting them from crime. ANHBC - Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House, ( British Columbia ): Focuses on building intergenerational relationships between at-risk youth and seniors. They connect people and empower them to create the change they want to see in their communities.

As part of its collaborative strategy, CF has engaged select partners to take part in an awareness video launching today on CF's social channels, detailing, in their own words, the important issues that under-resourced communities are facing related to social isolation.

Annual Philanthropic Giving

The pandemic has undoubtedly impacted CF's charitable efforts in 2021, identifying new areas of focus or ways to donate. Over the past year, CF has committed more than $2M to support a range of local initiatives. For more information on Cadillac Fairview's commitment to the community, philanthropic approach, and some of the local initiatives CF has supported, visit: www.cadillacfairview.com/responsibility

ABOUT CADILLAC FAIRVIEW

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

