Cadillac Fairview and TD Celebrate Golden Anniversary of TD Tower

"TD Tower signifies more than a physical building – it represents the culture, innovation and diversity that is representative of the City of Vancouver and its community," said Lillian Tummonds, Vice President, Office Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "As city builders, Cadillac Fairview takes pride in not only creating beautiful, productive, and purposeful real estate but establishing and contributing to lasting connections that people are proud to be part of, professionally and personally. We're thankful to our long-term clients such as TD Bank Group (TD), Farris LLP and Alexander Holburn. The strength of our partnership extends beyond Vancouver and permeates to Canadian communities across the country - that's the true mark of our legacy."

As part of its storied tenure, TD Tower has been home to many longstanding clients including legal firms, media companies, and financial institutions such as its inaugural flagship tenant TD and is a focal point in the city's core. Situated at the corner of Granville and West Georgia, its close proximity to the Vancouver Art Gallery, well-known hotels and a wide selection of dining, entertainment and retailers, including CF Pacific Centre, and direct interior access to all rapid transit lines including the SkyTrain and Canada Line, makes it a desirable and exciting place to work.

We're thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of the TD Tower, which has been our home for five decades," said Kevin Hamaoka, TD Senior Vice President, Pacific Region, Canadian Business Banking. "The TD Tower has played an important role connecting us to our customers and communities. It has provided us with a shared space for our various business teams, so that we can bring the whole bank to our customers in a convenient location. It has also served as an office for our community teams and been a hub where customers and other Vancouverites gather to get more involved in their community. Both the building and our operations have evolved over time to meet these changing needs, which wouldn't have been possible without the foresight and support of CF."

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Cadillac Fairview and TD have partnered to create a vibrant outdoor patio space on TD Plaza that includes a parklet adorned with seasonal flowers, enhanced seating and a colourful mural designed by local artist Tiffany Royrock. The installation will be on display mid-July to Fall 2022 and is available for public use. Visit the link to learn more about TD Tower's historical timeline.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at www.cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on April 30, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

