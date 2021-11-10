Cadillac Fairview and DiamondCorp Announce New Master Plan Vision for CF Sherway Gardens

CF and DiamondCorp have collaborated on a renewed Master Plan vision for CF Sherway Gardens that will transform the peripheral parking lands into a vibrant, complete community supported by new buildings containing a mix of residential, office and retail uses, a range of new parks, open spaces, a combination of private and public streets, and pedestrian and cycling connections, centered around the retention of one of Canada's most successful shopping centres.

CF Sherway Gardens, celebrating its 50th anniversary as a regional shopping destination, has been a key contributor to the local economy and landmark for west Toronto. "As we reflect on the history of how CF Sherway Gardens has evolved in the past, we are very excited to plan for its future. The Master Plan vision will help urbanize, enhance and create a thriving new mixed-use community," said Wayne Barwise, Executive Vice President, Development, Cadillac Fairview.

The first phase of development is located on the north side of the shopping centre, fronting The Queensway. This phase is approximately 1.28 million square feet of mixed-use development, which will consist of four new buildings, two condominiums and two CF rental residential buildings, with retail and amenities. A new public park is proposed as well as a pedestrian urban plaza and a large landscaped zone along The Queensway, which will include a multi-use path, planting and seating opportunities. The rezoning application required to permit the Phase 1 development has now been filed with the City.

"We look forward to partnering with Cadillac Fairview to bring quality residences to the CF Sherway Gardens Community, and working with key community stakeholders, the City and the broader community through the municipal planning consultation process to bring this vision to life," said Stephen Diamond, CEO of DiamondCorp.

For more information, please visit www.cadillacfairview.com/developments/.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at www.cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About DiamondCorp

DiamondCorp is a Toronto based real estate development company which maintains a strong commitment to developing high-quality, innovative and award winning residential and mixed-use projects. The company has established itself as a leader in progressive city building in the GTA with a proven track record in achieving municipal approvals for complicated sites translating into the highest and best use. Working together with the local Councillor, City Staff, and community, DiamondCorp is able to achieve its land use goals, creating developments that are sensitive to the surrounding community. Since its founding in 2008, DiamondCorp has invested in 24 development projects across the GTA, totaling development density of over 21 million square feet and acts as manager of the five Whitecastle New Urban Funds which represent approximately $930 Million in capital. For more information, please visit us at www.diamondcorp.ca.

