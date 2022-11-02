Cadillac Fairview and Canadian Music Stars Partner to Deliver Holiday Memories

New and beloved holiday experiences including visits with Santa, Frozen Fairways, tree lightings and musical events will bring merriment and joy to CF properties nationwide

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - All across this incredible country, communities and families are starting to prepare for the holiday season, readying their traditions, planning new ones and getting excited about memories in the making. Across its 18 shopping centres, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is doing the same, with beloved Santa photos, a new star-studded musical program, awe-inspiring holiday décor and much more!

"This year we've gone out of our way to ensure the holiday season at CF will be nothing short of magical with incredible experiences," said Andrea Nickel, Senior Director of Engagement and Experience, Cadillac Fairview. "For many Canadians, their local CF property is not only where cherished traditions take place year after year but are also a place to gather and celebrate as a community. This season, we are thrilled to be adding amazing Canadian musical talent to our programming."

In Keeping with Tradition: Santa Claus is Coming to CF

Beginning tomorrow (Nov. 3), guests will be able to make reservations to visit and take photos with Santa for both traditional Santa and Sensitive Santa experiences (arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their families in collaboration with Autism Speaks Canada at participating properties) from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24.

Sharing in the joy of the holiday season with those in need, proceeds from each $10 ticket will be donated to local charities as part of CF's ongoing philanthropic efforts around the holiday.

Hitting a High Note for the Holidays with Canadian Musical Talent

On Nov. 17 at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, special musical guests Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk and Choir! Choir! Choir! will kick off the holiday season and launch the shopping centre's one-of-a-kind program called Merry Merry Music. Hosted by Kardinal Offishall, this will be a show to remember with our special guest of honour, Santa Claus himself, delivering a captivating experience (to be revealed that night) that only the big guy himself could pull off.

Merry Merry Music runs from Nov. 17 to Dec. 24 for guests to be entertained by local performers and well-known celebrity acts throughout the holiday season. While programming will vary weekly, shoppers at CF Toronto Eaton Centre will experience a diverse musical lineup profiling a range of genres that showcase local talent within the community, bringing together different cultural and musical backgrounds, four times a week.

Additional Music at CF programming across select CF properties will run three days a week throughout the season. Talent and timing details for both programs to be announced shortly.

Lighting up the Night: In-Property Tree-Lighting Experiences

On Nov. 18, six CF properties, including CF Market Mall, CF Markville, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Lime Ridge, CF Fairview Park and CF Carrefour Laval, will celebrate tree-lighting ceremonies to usher in the holiday season. Hosted by a local celebrity emcee, each celebration will feature a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree-lighting countdown. Visit the shopping centre websites for more information.

Shopping the Look (and Gift): Be Inspired this Holiday Season

Together with Canadian stylist Peter Papapetrou, CF has curated an all-new online "lookbook" featuring holiday style trends as well as inspiring gift ideas for men, women and kids available at CF retailers. To see the best in holiday finds and be inspired visit Shop the Look on Nov. 30.

Game on: Frozen Fairways Outdoor Experience Returns to CF

Following its inaugural appearance in 2020, the third annual Frozen Fairways will once again transform outdoor parking spaces into safe, family fun at five CF properties. The interactive experience merges two popular Canadian sports, giving guests a hockey stick and puck instead of a golf club and ball to play a nine-hole mini-putt game on artificial ice. Guests can pre-book tickets to the experience at the following locations between November 2022 and January 2023: CF Chinook Centre (Nov. 17-21), CF Polo Park (Nov. 27-Dec. 1), CF Fairview Pointe Claire (Dec. 10-15), CF Markville (Dec. 21-28) and CF Sherway Gardens (Jan. 2-8). Tickets are $5 per game with proceeds benefiting local charities. Details can be found here .

Experience at Your Leisure: Expanded Holiday Hours and Seasonal Offerings

CF provides a convenient range of services, products and experiences across its 18 retail centres, including:

Extended holiday hours at CF Shopping Centres begin on Nov. 22 . Holiday hours are listed by property via https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/

at CF Shopping Centres begin on . Holiday hours are listed by property via https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/ CF SHOP! card is t he perfect gift for everyone on your list as it allows for gifting across hundreds of retailers throughout our shopping centres.

is he perfect gift for everyone on your list as it allows for gifting across hundreds of retailers throughout our shopping centres. Iconic holiday décor will begin to transform CF Properties on Nov. 12 with a touch of magic, including seasonal lights, artful ornaments and beautiful oversized sculptures. It's the perfect opportunity for guests to take in and capture the spirit of the holiday season.

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, along with event registration and ticketing info, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday .

