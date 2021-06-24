Cadillac Fairview Achieves Well Health-Safety Rating at Toronto-Dominion Centre

Verification serves to instill occupant confidence, safe return to workplace

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce that the Toronto-Dominion (TD) Centre, its landmark commercial complex in downtown Toronto, has achieved the WELL Health-Safety rating at all six of its towers, making it one of the largest office complexes in Canada to earn the designation.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types. The designation focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to enhance human health and safety, and guide real estate organizations in preparing their spaces for re-entry from COVID-19 lockdowns.

"Occupant health and well-being have always been central to CF's corporate responsibility commitment, our Green at Work program, as well as the TD Centre's Occupant Engagement Program's focus on wellness," said Sal Iacono, Executive Vice President, Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "And now, the WELL Health-Safety rating will complement the efforts we've made to keep our employees safe during this lockdown environment, in addition to reinforcing a sense of confidence and reassurance for building occupants as they return to the workplace."

To achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, the TD Centre team implemented a comprehensive range of features and initiatives including:



Enhanced sanitation practices and procedures , which exceed industry standards and use only cleaning products proven to be safe and effective.

, which exceed industry standards and use only cleaning products proven to be safe and effective. Strategies to reduce surface contact such as touchless Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) disposal bins and other hands-free technologies.

such as touchless Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) disposal bins and other hands-free technologies. Flu vaccine promotion, through an annual on-site cold and flu prevention campaign, and flu vaccine appointments exclusively for building occupants.

through an annual on-site cold and flu prevention campaign, and flu vaccine appointments exclusively for building occupants. Emergency protocols to aid in response and recovery.

to aid in response and recovery. Stakeholder engagement and communication, maintaining strong channels of communication with building occupants throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and through informative guides and resources to support occupants.

"Caring for our communities has always been a key priority in how we conduct business and it has only been further amplified throughout the pandemic," said Landry Biles, General Manager, TD Centre. "In alignment with our purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating across all six of our towers further exemplifies our commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of everyone who works at TD Centre and comes through our buildings."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) IWBI and is intended for Facility Operations and Management to help buildings and organizations address the health, safety, and well-being of their people. The Rating leverages insights drawn from over 600 experts across the globe as part of the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19 spanning public health experts, virologists, government officials, academics, business leaders, architects, designers, building scientists, and real estate professionals.



Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the WELL Health-Safety Rating

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI's WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

