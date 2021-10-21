Cadillac Fairview Achieves Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ Across 10 Office Buildings in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is proud to announce the company has achieved Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ (RHFAC) for 10 CF office buildings in Toronto. This includes TD Centre (66 Wellington Street West, 95 Wellington Street West, 79 Wellington Street West, 222 Bay, 100 Wellington Street West and 77 King Street West), Maple Leaf Square and Yonge Corporate Centre (4120 Yonge Street, 4100 Yonge Street, and 4110 Yonge Street).

This milestone builds on a commitment CF made in 2018 when the company embarked on a cross-country journey to increase accessibility in its centres using RHFAC, beginning with CF Pacific Centre and CF Richmond Centre in British Columbia, along with Simcoe Place, RBC Centre, CF Sherway Gardens and CF Markville in Ontario. RHFAC is a national rating and recognition program that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access of buildings and sites for people with vision, hearing and mobility disabilities.

"Today's announcement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create more accessible spaces to better serve our building occupants, shoppers and communities," said Sal Iacono, Executive Vice President of Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "Accessibility is one of our top priorities and I'm incredibly proud of our teams and partnership with the Rick Hansen Foundation to help remove physical barriers in our spaces and create a more welcoming environment for everyone."

"I am proud of Cadillac Fairview for being proactive in their accessibility journey" says Brad McCannell, Vice President of Access & Inclusion, Rick Hansen Foundation. "These RHFAC ratings not only provide a roadmap for where to prioritize improvements, but also a consistent measurement baseline across the country. I'm confident your leadership and commitment will challenge others to embrace innovative solutions to accessibility and ensure people of all abilities can equitably access all spaces in our communities."

In addition to achieving RHFAC at CF buildings across the country, CF is also proud to pilot innovative programs in partnership with the Rick Hansen Foundation. In October 2020, CF unveiled a new CF Host Service area to the London community at CF Masonville Place. The new space features many great design elements, including:





Open concept: the entire space is open concept, making it barrier-free and wheelchair accessible.

Marked posts: to help people who are partially sighted navigate the area, vertical posts are in place to indicate when guests are approaching a serviceable item or area.

Mixed surfaces: the space uses a mix of hard and soft surfaces and rubber on floors featuring two different patterns to separate the service counter zones from the seating and host zones.

Grooves on millwork: the space incorporates grooves on the millwork to help partially sighted individuals intuitively navigate around items.

Touch screen and braille technology: touch screen devices are available, making it easier for tech-savvy and younger guests to access information with signage incorporating braille.

Mixed seating: we provide a range of seating to provide a comfortable and vibrant space for all guests to enjoy.

One-stop access to mobility devices and chargers: wheelchair and scooter rentals are conveniently available for rent. Charges for mobility devices are also available.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.



About the Rick Hansen Foundation

The Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) was established in 1988, following the completion of Rick Hansen's Man In Motion World Tour. For nearly 30 years, RHF has worked to raise awareness, change attitudes, and remove barriers for people with disabilities. For more on the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification™ program, visit RickHansen.com/RHFAC

