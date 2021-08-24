Cadillac Fairview Accelerates Innovation Program to Further Drive Retail Recovery Through Pandemic with Introduction of New Mall-Based Delivery and Returns Service

Ravel by CF announces partnership with Swyft to introduce CF Delivery while continuing to deploy CF Eats and ReturnBear programs

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - In pursuit of its continued commitment to provide a frictionless shopping experience at Cadillac Fairview (CF) shopping centres, Ravel by CF is thrilled to provide an update on several pilot programs currently underway; including, CF Delivery: designed to power same and next day delivery orders in partnership with Swyft, CF Eats: a service designed to support food retailers and restaurants manage online orders more efficiently and seamlessly, as well as its partnership with ReturnBear to help retailers realize a faster, more efficient return process.

Introducing CF Delivery

CF Delivery is now available in the Greater Toronto Area with CF Sherway Gardens, and expansions planned to major markets in Vancouver and Montreal. Through a strategic partnership with Swyft, retailers at CF shopping centres can take advantage of preferred shipping rates and a compelling, centralized environment to complement their existing omni-channel logistics, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.

"In the spirit of retail agility, we continue to explore new technology and value-based opportunities for our partners to stand out and deliver on new consumer expectations," said Jose Ribau, Executive Vice President, Digital and Innovation. "Our partnership with Swyft is an example of how we continue to put retailers and customers at the centre of our offerings, while collaborating with like-minded companies who share a mutual goal of streamlining the shopping experience."

CF Delivery provides highly competitive same-day and next-day delivery rates across three major markets including the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, and Montreal with outbound packages coming from a CF property as a centralized fulfilment hub. The same delivery services with Swyft can also be directly integrated with the retailer's regional distribution centre and other non-CF storefronts across the three major markets.

"As a leader in the shopping centre industry, Cadillac Fairview has some of the most productive and most sought after malls in Canada, and we are thrilled to partner with them as they continue their journey of bridging the gap between brick-and-mortar and online shopping," said Aadil Kazmi, Swyft's co-founder and CEO. "Swyft helps retailers of any size provide affordable same-day delivery and, with the increased consumer demand for same day delivery witnessed during the last year and a half, customers are yearning for hybrid accessibility to their favourite retailers."

CF Eats

To support CF restaurant partners and food court clients, Ravel by CF launched a virtual food court experience called CF Eats. CF Eats is an online directory of restaurants and food retailers at Cadillac Fairview properties that highlight takeout and delivery options, which can be accessed via cfeats.ca





Ravel by CF has also partnered with Deliverect to offer food retailers and restaurants the ability to create their own online virtual storefront, and manage third party orders and menus all in one place. All CF food retailers are eligible to take up this opportunity to work with best-in-class digital ordering and menu management solutions as they craft their ideal omni-channel experience.

"At Deliverect we are committed to helping the restaurant and hospitality industry thrive by streamlining online order processes to increase sales and improve guest experience. We are very excited to kick off this partnership with CF Eats to enable restaurants to run integrated, smooth, and hassle-free online operations," commented Noah Hayes, General Manager, US & Canada.

CF Eats is currently available at all Cadillac Fairview properties. For more information, visit cfeats.ca.

ReturnBear

Building on CF's initial partnership announcement in March, ReturnBear has introduced its first physical drop off points at two CF shopping centres in Ontario this summer. A first-of-it-kind service in Canada, ReturnBear offers shoppers the ability to return items from a number of retailers at once. This new approach provides a hassle-free return experience for shoppers to get instant refunds without the burden of waiting in long lines in-store or making a trip to the post office. For retailers, it saves time and cost on processing returns so they can restock and resell returned items without missing a beat.

Launched in July at CF Toronto Eaton Centre and at CF Fairview Mall, the drop off points can be found at each respective shopping centre's Guest Services counter and is available for guests to return products from ReturnBear's participating merchants.

Chris Jarvis, ReturnBear CEO, says, "We're thrilled to be working in partnership with CF. Having our drop-off points in these two world-class shopping centres highlights the type of innovative thinking that creates new and exciting shopping experiences for customers and opportunities for retailers."

"No one expects every purchase to work out. But we think everyone should expect the experience of returning something to be as delightful and rewarding as the purchase itself. We can't wait for everyone to try our service and we look forward to expanding across Canada soon." explains Jarvis.

As an incentive to shoppers to take advantage of the service, $5 CF SHOP! cards were gifted to shoppers as a reward for trying the ReturnBear service at both CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Fairview Mall

For more information on Ravel by CF, please visit ravelbycf.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About Ravel by CF

Ravel by CF is an organization focused on removing the friction from today's retail shopping experience, unleashing the untapped potential of physical space and customer experience within some of the world's best commercial real estate. Ravel works with established leaders and new entrants in the ecosystems of retail, marketing, and technology to build a digitally driven innovation platform that connects people, spaces and data. Ravel by CF's latest digital product, CF Browse, is now available in the app store for download and consumer enjoyment.

SOURCE Ravel by CF

For further information: Media Contacts: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected]; Jessica Spremo, North Strategic, [email protected]