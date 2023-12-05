CABHI Supports 22 Organizations with Adopting Innovation to Enhance the Lives of Older Adults Across Canada

Up to $3.3 million in funding available to foster innovation in healthcare

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Addressing the evolving needs of older adults, the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) is pleased to announce its support of 22 Canadian organizations in building their readiness to adopt innovation.

CABHI's Discover and Adopt (D+A) program not only provides funding but also trains long-term care, retirement, and home healthcare organizations to introduce, implement, and sustain innovations that address their pain points. "Although organizations are often interested in trying new ideas and approaches to improve care delivery, they may not have the dedicated time, resources, and experience required to find, trial, and sustain innovation in their own settings." says Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist at CABHI. "The D+A program equips organizations with practical tools, guidance, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities so they are better prepared to implement innovative solutions and improve the quality of life and care for those they serve."

Building on the success of the initial cohort, CABHI broadens the D+A program's reach this year by expanding to include organizations across Canada. This year also launches a new strategic partnership between CABHI and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). The CMA is complementing CABHI's funding to support innovation adoption, particularly in home healthcare and community-based settings. "The CMA collaborates with a wide range of stakeholders to meet the needs of an aging population, and we are thrilled to partner with CABHI to advance our shared goals of supporting older adults in aging with dignity in community and care settings across the country," said Allison Seymour, Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Partnerships, CMA and President, CMA Foundation.

The funded organizations are:

Alberta: Alberta Health Services, Brenda Strafford Foundation

British Columbia: Island Health

Manitoba: Riverview Health Centre

Ontario: Baycrest, Bruyere: Saint-Louis Residence, Circle of Care, North York General Hospital, Oak Valley Health, Perley Health, Right at Home Canada, St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton, St. Joseph Healthcare London, Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities, Schlegel Villages, VHA Home Healthcare

Quebec: CIUSSS du Nord de l'île de Montréal, Groupe Santé Sedna, Villa Ste-Rose,

New Brunswick: York Care Centre

Nova Scotia: NorthwoodCare, Shannex

ABOUT CABHI

A solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of the latest ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit, and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

CABHI gratefully acknowledges the support of its funders: the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, and the Government of Canada through the Public Health Agency of Canada.

