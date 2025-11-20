TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, has launched Brain Bases: local innovation anchors in key ecosystems around the world offering curated, innovation-focused concierge services. Brain bases will connect entrepreneurs, provide access to funding, and promote the cross-pollination of knowledge within the aging and brain health sector.

"To ensure every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment, and dignity, it is crucial that we expand our reach and make our innovation programs and knowledge products easily accessible to innovators everywhere," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist of CABHI and the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education. "Brain Bases will give innovators the opportunity to advance the development and commercialization of their solutions through shared acceleration services and programming from CABHI and our partners, leading to a more robust and coordinated innovation ecosystem, and a stronger brain economy."

The inaugural Brain Base partners are:

"We are thrilled to be among the first three Brain Bases, in partnership with CABHI, to advance local innovation and the growth of Quebec companies," says Jean-Pierre Robert, President and CEO of CTS. "With the innovation network and expertise made available through this partnership, we can continue growing Quebec's aging and brain health innovation ecosystem, leading to greater impacts across the country, and even around the world."

Through collaborative Brain Bases, CABHI and its ecosystem partners are able to expand their offerings to their communities, accelerate innovation, and build bridges that connect talent and infrastructure across different regions. Ultimately, these mutually beneficial partnerships will ensure local innovation ecosystems have the foundation needed to expand, leading to the development and adoption of solutions that meaningfully improve the lives of older persons and their care partners.

"Bringing Brain Bases to The Thrive Center ensures Canadian innovators have access to the US innovation ecosystem, and grants our US-based entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with innovators from different regions," says Sheri Rose, Thrive CEO and Co-Founder. "This collaboration supports our mission of solving challenges and scaling solutions for the aging population. The partnership fosters critical knowledge exchange, which is required for sustainable growth."

"With these novel Brain Bases, CABHI and its partners are working to create a more connected and collaborative innovation ecosystem in Canada and around the world for greater collective impact," says Jeff Larsen, Assistant Vice-President, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Dalhousie University.

If you think your organization is a good fit for this partnership, visit the Brain Bases webpage for more information on how to connect with the partnerships team: cabhi.com/en/brain-bases.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation:

The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, was established in 2015 to support researchers, clinicians, and innovators, as they develop and adopt transformative innovations that improve the lives of older persons, including those impacted by dementia. CABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit, and government partners. Through its funding programs and tailored acceleration services, including access to diverse end-user groups, CABHI advances transformative aging and brain health innovations across Canada and the world. For more information, visit: www.cabhi.com.

About Baycrest:

At Baycrest, our vision is a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity. Baycrest is a global leader in aging and brain health innovation, with over 105 years of expertise in seniors' care and cutting-edge research. Baycrest has been Designated with Exemplary Status by Accreditation Canada, and drives industry-leading care and safety outcomes. As the home of the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) powered by Baycrest, the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) and the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Baycrest is at the forefront of dementia research. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest's training programs shape the future of care globally, while Baycrest Global Solutions extends its expertise to senior living and healthcare internationally. For more information, visit: baycrest.org.

About Dal Innovates:

Dal Innovates, based at Dalhousie University, provides opportunities for students and faculty to explore entrepreneurship and develop the skills to translate ideas into innovations. Since 2020, over 1,200 students and faculty from 50 colleges and universities across Canada have participated in Dal Innovates programs. Dal Innovates alumni have gone on to raise $20 million in private and public funding. Empowering participants to build and contribute to successful ventures, its programs support every step of the venture journey--from identifying market needs and building prototypes to sourcing investment and securing patents. For more information, visit: www.dalinnovates.ca.

About Dalhousie University:

Dalhousie University is Atlantic Canada's leading research-intensive university, combining world-class research, exceptional teaching, and a strong sense of social responsibility. With more than 21,000 students from across Canada and over 110 countries, Dalhousie fosters a diverse and collaborative community committed to discovery, innovation, and impact. Across 13 faculties, Dalhousie researchers drive solutions that address local and global challenges, securing more than $258 million annually in external research funding. Through partnerships with industry, government, and communities, the university translates knowledge into real-world advances that strengthen Nova Scotia, Canada, and the world. For more information, visit: www.dal.ca.

About CTS:

CTS catalyzes the growth of high-potential health technology startups through personalized support and exclusive access to specialized resources, guiding them through the critical stages of commercialization and financing. As Quebec and Canada's leading health technology accelerator, CTS is committed to building national champions that will shape the future of medicine and redefine the health innovation landscape. For more information, visit: www.ctssante.com.

About Thrive:

Thrive is a unique nonprofit consortium of people, ideas and a bricks and mortar center composed of a collaborative group of innovators, researchers and healthcare providers from across the United States who are focused on solving challenges and scaling solutions for the aging care market. Thrive Center brings together in one place an interactive, hands-on experience of the technology, innovation and educational programs focused on healthy aging. For more information, visit: www.thrivecenterky.org.

