TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, has allocated $2.8 million CAD in funding to eight early- to mid-stage researchers and companies through its Fuel program to accelerate cutting-edge aging and brain health solutions.

"Canada is aging faster than ever before, and we must invest in brain health and healthy aging to build Canada strong," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist of CABHI and the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education. "CABHI's Fuel program fills a critical gap in the innovation ecosystem, ensuring made-in-Canada solutions enhance the lives of older persons and providing early-stage innovators access to domestic financing to thrive right here at home."

CABHI's Fuel program supports early- to mid-stage researchers and companies in achieving milestones related to research and development, product testing, and validation. Beyond financial support, innovators benefit from a tailored suite of CABHI's Acceleration Services, strategically crafted to streamline their innovation journey and pathway to market.

With the Canadian population aging rapidly, the need for innovative solutions--such as agetech products, biotech breakthroughs, and pharmaceutical therapies--is greater than ever. Investing in aging and brain health innovation can secure a more resilient healthcare system and more sustainable economic outcomes, all of which contribute to Canada's brain economy.

"The Government of Canada is committed to enhancing Canadian-made innovations, strengthening our economy, and improving investment opportunities," says the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. "We are proud to be supporting CABHI through the Strategic Science Fund. The researchers and companies funded by the Fuel program are developing solutions that have the power to transform our health and economy, especially as the Canadian population continues to age at an accelerated pace."

The $2.8 million CAD funding envelope from the Fuel program has been awarded to eight Canadian innovators--researchers and companies--with solutions that have the potential to change the Canadian healthcare landscape. The list of Fuel awardees is as follows:

Neuropeutics: Targeted therapies to extend the survival of neurodegenerative disease patients and improve their quality of life. Neuropeutics lead asset is a first-in-class patent-pending small molecule that prevents and reverses protein aggregation to halt disease progression, which has shown great efficacy in models of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Frontotemporal Dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease (PD).

Sinaptica: Noninvasive brain stimulation (with very successful results from two randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled phase 2 clinical trials, at 24 weeks and at 52 weeks) targeting the brain's key memory network, the Default Mode Network (whose dysfunction is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease). By delivering precisely targeted electrical pulses network-wide, the therapy is thought to induce widespread neuroplasticity, which strengthens and stabilizes the DMN, thereby slowing disease progression.

Panaxium: Panaxium is a neuroscience company developing personalized therapies to restore motor function following stroke and brain injury. Its platform integrates proprietary soft neurostimulation systems, AI-enabled neuroimaging, and adaptive stimulation protocols to tailor treatment to each patient.

Scotiaderm: Scotiaderm has developed a proprietary natural active agent in a skin barrier formulation that protects against Moisture Associated Skin Damage. Backed by strong, early in vitro and in vivo results, they're launching early adopter marketing trials while conducting Class III studies for this agent.

Juno Technologies: Juno Technologies is a medtech company, developing a discreet, wearable device for a quick & lasting relief from menstrual pain, offering sustained relief and supporting cognitive and emotional resilience in women of all ages.

Diamond Therapeutics: Developing safe, FDA, EMA and Health Canada-approved therapies for neuropsychiatric conditions, starting with sub-perceptual psilocybin-based medicines that have the potential to deliver greater impact than current first-line treatments.

TheraVac Biologics: TheraVac Biologics is a preclinical company developing innovative immunotherapies for neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, including Alzheimer's.

University of Waterloo (Dr. Carolyn Ren Laboratory): Air-muscle actuated compressive massage sleeves for arthritis, DVT, and lymphedema, which can support aging populations by improving mobility and circulatory health--factors closely linked to maintaining cognitive vitality and independence.

The eight Fuel awardees will be working through various research and development, product testing, and validation milestones over the duration of their contracts with CABHI.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation:

The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, was established in 2015 to support researchers, clinicians, and innovators, as they develop and adopt transformative innovations that improve the lives of older persons, including those impacted by dementia. CABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit, and government partners. Through its funding programs and tailored acceleration services, including access to diverse end-user groups, CABHI advances transformative aging and brain health innovations across Canada and the world. For more information, visit: www.cabhi.com.

About Baycrest:

At Baycrest, our vision is a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity. Baycrest is a global leader in aging and brain health innovation, with over 105 years of expertise in seniors' care and cutting-edge research. Baycrest has been Designated with Exemplary Status by Accreditation Canada, and drives industry-leading care and safety outcomes. As the home of the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) powered by Baycrest, the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) and the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Baycrest is at the forefront of dementia research. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest's training programs shape the future of care globally, while Baycrest Global Solutions extends its expertise to senior living and healthcare internationally. For more information, visit: baycrest.org.

