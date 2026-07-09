CABHI awards $3.2M to 25 Canadian companies and researchers using AI and other critical technology to solve aging and brain health challenges

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, is awarding $3.2 million in funding to 25 Canadian companies and researchers using AI and other critical technologies to solve urgent aging and brain health challenges--including dementia prevention. The funding is provided through CABHI's Ignite program, which supports healthcare and research organizations, as well as early- to mid-stage start-ups, in overcoming common challenges that stall innovation. This program helps translate promising ideas into real-world solutions, creating Canadian jobs and improving the lives of the rapidly growing number of older persons and caregivers.

"Canada is a global leader in research and AI innovation that solves really complex challenges affecting older persons and caregivers," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist at CABHI and the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education. "CABHI is proud to be helping create jobs, talent, and investments in homegrown solutions that have profound real-world impact on people's lives--especially those affected by cognitive decline and dementia--at a time when it's never been more paramount to our country's resilience and economic sustainability."

Investing in aging and brain health innovation is crucial to supporting Canada's "super-aged" population--as of this year, nearly 20% of Canadians are aged 65 and older. Rising rates of dementia are projected to cost the Canadian economy $110 billion annually by 2050 (Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis), and researchers are warning that our healthcare systems won't be able to keep up with the growing need for increasingly complex care. In this new reality, agetech (AI and other critical technologies that support healthy aging and brain health) represents one of the fastest-growing investment opportunities on the global stage, valued at an estimated $2 trillion (AARP). Programs like Ignite are helping position Canada as an international leader in AI innovation, attracting investments and talent at a time when trade uncertainty is necessitating new approaches to protecting our economy.

"Innovative solutions are critical to addressing the complex challenges facing older Canadians and those who care for them," says The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister Responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. "The Government of Canada, through the Strategic Science Fund, is proud to invest in CABHI's Ignite program, which empowers researchers and companies to develop and test cutting-edge technologies that improve brain health and quality of life, while strengthening our position as a global leader in science and innovation."

As part of the Ignite program, CABHI provides funding recipients with tailored acceleration services, enhancing the innovation process and removing roadblocks that often stall progress. Innovators are paired with end users (older persons and caregivers) to collect and implement their feedback, ensuring solutions meet their diverse needs. This co-design process is core to the successful development and commercialization of aging and brain health innovation: a recent AgeTech Insights report published by CABHI showed that 1 in 2 older Canadians want to actively participate in co-design of innovation, and that nearly 100% of respondents use technology in their daily lives. Of those, 1 in 5 are actively using digital tools to manage their health. These market intelligence reports show a growing gap between supply and demand for aging and brain health solutions that leverage new critical technologies.

"Ontario is home to a world-class sector of brain health researchers that translate ideas to solutions that save and improve lives," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation's Ignite program will ensure more researchers have the tools they need to continue advancing brain discoveries that protect people's health and further cement the province as an epicentre of innovation."

Among the current cohort of Ignite program participants is Calista, a brain health companion created by Cogni, an Ontario start-up that previously completed CABHI's NextGen Support Package, which provides funding and tailored support for students and recent graduates developing early-stage aging and brain health innovations. Calista provides remote cognitive monitoring for older persons during phone calls, using AI-powered voice analysis to identify subtle signs of cognitive decline. As a NexGen Support Package alum, the Cogni team is continuing to progress through CABHI's innovation journey with Ignite support.

Paige is another Ignite awardee receiving funding for its one-touch video communication device for older persons--including those with dementia--that leverages critical technology to enable secure, effortless connection, support aging in place, and reduce social isolation.

Over the course of the year-long program, the cohort will progress through their project milestones, completing a variety of research and development, testing, and early-stage validation activities with CABHI support.

The full list of 25 Canadian companies is available on the CABHI website.

About the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation:

The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest, was established in 2015 to support researchers, clinicians, and innovators as they develop and adopt transformative innovations that improve the lives of older persons, including those impacted by dementia. CABHI is a unique collaboration of healthcare, science, industry, not-for-profit, and government partners. Through its funding programs and tailored acceleration services, including access to diverse end-user groups, CABHI advances transformative aging and brain health innovations across Canada and the world.

About Baycrest:

Baycrest is an internationally recognized academic health sciences organization based in Toronto, focused on aging and brain health.

Baycrest brings together a post-acute care hospital, long-term care, senior living, memory care, research and education, supporting older adults, caregivers and others on the journey of aging. This integrated ecosystem allows care, discovery and learning to inform one another, improving lives today while shaping how aging is understood and supported tomorrow.

Guided by a vision of a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity, Baycrest translates knowledge into practice, advances specialized care and shares its expertise with health systems, partners and communities in Canada and around the world.

The future of aging is here.

For more information, visit baycrest.org.

SOURCE Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation

Media Contact: Rhea Singer, Senior Communications Specialist, [email protected], (437) 734 3708