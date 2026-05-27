CAA warns drivers of emerging auto theft tactics that prey on the goodwill of drivers

THORNHILL, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is warning that car theft is becoming more sophisticated and more personal, with criminals now targeting drivers directly using a mix of distraction tactics and high-tech tools.

Police services across Canada have recently warned of an increase in "distraction thefts" occurring in parking lots, shopping centres, and other busy areas. At the same time, thieves are continuing to use relay attacks and key-fob signal-interception technology to unlock and steal vehicles without physical force.

CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is warning that car theft is becoming more sophisticated and more personal, with criminals now targeting drivers directly using a mix of distraction tactics and high-tech tools. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

CAA cautions that these tactics are now being used together, creating new risks for drivers.

A New Combination of Tactics

This emerging method involves criminals engaging drivers in brief interactions near their vehicle while simultaneously using electronic devices to capture or amplify key fob signals.

As a result, key fob-related auto theft is no longer limited to driveways or overnight incidents.

Close physical proximity between drivers, their key fobs, and their vehicles can be exploited.

These thefts can occur quickly and subtly, often without the driver immediately realizing anything has happened. In some cases, drivers may later notice an alert that their vehicle key is missing. This is an early sign that something is wrong.

"Today vehicle thieves are becoming increasingly calculated, using distraction tactics alongside electronic tools designed to intercept or relay key fob signals," says Elliott Silverstein, director, government relations, CAA South Central Ontario. "A brief interaction in a parking lot can quickly become an opportunity for organized criminals to target both drivers and their vehicles. Public awareness and simple preventative measures remain some of the strongest tools drivers have to protect themselves."

How Drivers Can Protect Themselves

With these evolving risks, CAA is encouraging drivers to stay alert and take proactive steps to reduce their vulnerability:

Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas.

Be cautious of unsolicited interactions near your vehicle, including: Persistent or unusual requests for help Offers of gifts or incentives Requests that require you to stay near your vehicle or move closer to another vehicle

Trust your instincts--if something feels suspicious, disengage and move to a safer area.

Lock your vehicle immediately after exiting and confirm it is secure.

Store key fobs in RFID-blocking or Faraday pouches to prevent signal interception.

Keep key fobs on your person; avoid leaving them in carts, purses, or exposed areas.

Consider visible anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks or two-factor authentication such as after-market engine immobilizers.

Remove personal information from vehicles and clear saved home addresses in GPS systems.

Report suspicious behaviour to local police.

Raising Awareness Is Key

CAA emphasizes that as auto theft tactics continue to evolve, awareness and vigilance are essential to reduce risk.

Drivers are encouraged to remain mindful of their surroundings, particularly in public spaces, and to take simple precautions that can significantly reduce the likelihood of becoming a target of auto theft.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.6 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information, contact: Olivia Hodgkiss, Communications Specialist, C: (647) 327-0210, E: [email protected]; Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]