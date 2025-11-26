New CAA Study Sheds Light on Edible Cannabis and Collision Risk Among Young Drivers

THORNHILL, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - A recent study with funding support from CAA, conducted by the University of Saskatchewan, examined 50 drivers aged 19 to 30 to assess how consuming edible cannabis influences collision risk among young drivers.

This demographic, which is known for having a higher tendency to engage in risky driving behaviour, currently holds the highest crash rates nationwide.

"This study marks an important first step in understanding how cannabis edibles impact driving performance," says Michael Stewart, Community Relations Consultant for CAA South Central Ontario. "Too often, decisions about whether someone is fit to drive are made in the moment, relying on judgment rather than evidence. Cannabis impairment studies like this are essential. Each one brings new learnings that help us refine our approach and ensure that safety is never left to chance."

The findings indicate that critical driving skills, including reaction time, lane discipline, and speed control, were impaired. Consumption times may vary to feel the effects of edible cannabis from driver to driver. However, the study found that impairment was most evident at 90 minutes after consumption, so its effects may not be noticeable until a motorist is already behind the wheel.

When asked if they felt safe to drive after consuming edibles, only four per cent felt safe getting behind the wheel 90 minutes after eating an edible cannabis product.

What is interesting about this is that in a controlled environment, young drivers feel unsafe driving under the influence of cannabis. However, a recent survey of 1,510 Ontario drivers from CAA SCO shows that drivers often have a false sense of confidence when they have driven high in the past.

The perception of safety doesn't match reality.

The survey found that the number of people admitting to cannabis-impaired driving in Ontario (nearly 20 per cent) has remained stable compared to last year. However, a concerning trend has emerged, with more cannabis-impaired drivers (78 per cent) saying they are confident in their driving abilities while under the influence – a 13 per cent overall increase from 2021.

Why is this concerning? The perception of safety doesn't match reality. More than a third of cannabis-impaired drivers acknowledged feeling high while driving, relying on their personal judgment for signs of impairment, such as drowsiness, slowed reaction time, or brain fog.

"This misplaced confidence can lead to dangerous decisions, increasing the risk of collisions and endangering road users," adds Stewart. "We must recognize that getting behind the wheel is not just a personal choice it's a responsibility that affects the safety of everyone on our roads."

Growing issue of poly-use.

The research also points to a growing issue of poly-use, or the consumption of multiple substances and is on the rise. This trend adds another layer of complexity to road safety efforts, as the combined effects of different substances can further impair judgment and reaction times.

Most respondents (57 per cent) say they consume cannabis in combination with other substances – most commonly, alcohol. However, painkillers, psilocybin, ecstasy, and MDMA are on the rise.

CAA SCO continues to advocate for safer roads by encouraging motorists to make responsible choices. The message is clear: do not get behind the wheel when impaired.

"While we're all aware that alcohol-impaired driving can be dangerous, we should also take the same attitude towards cannabis-impaired driving," says Stewart. "With the holiday season coming up, cannabis can be consumed legally and responsibly but should never be used when driving."

CAA is asking that those who do consume cannabis, alcohol or other drugs to plan ahead by making alternate arrangements, such as a designated driver or using a rideshare service, to get home safely this holiday season.

Methodology

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from June 27 to July 14, 2025, with 1,510 Ontario drivers aged 19 and older. Based on the sample size of n=1,510 and with a confidence level of 95 per cent, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)

Methodology of the University of Saskatchewan study

The study collected extensive data from 50 young adult drivers (aged 19–30), resulting in 250 assessments across multiple realistic driving scenarios using a simulator after consuming a 10mg THC edible.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club representing the interests of over 2.6 million members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

®CAA Trademarks owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.

