CAA Survey Reveals Canadians Remain Eager to Travel, but Rising Costs, Global Instability, and Shifting U.S. Attitudes Are Reshaping How and Where They Travel

THORNHILL, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians remain passionate about exploring new destinations, but changing global dynamics are reshaping how and where they travel.

According to CAA's Travel Wise National survey, more than half of Canadians (51 per cent) now say geopolitical and economic factors, such as instability abroad, a perception of the U.S. as being less welcoming, and rising travel costs, are influencing where Canadians choose to travel.

Shifting Destinations and Attitudes

Travel patterns are evolving. The survey conducted in 2025 shows that only 22 per cent of Canadians planned to visit the U.S., an 11 per cent drop from 2024. Instead, many are opting to stay within Canada (40 per cent) or explore international destinations. The perception of the U.S. as less welcoming, coupled with rising travel costs and global instability, is prompting Canadians to reconsider their travel plans.

"Canadians are adventurous by nature, but today's travellers are having to make thoughtful decisions," says Kaitlynn Furse, Director of Corporate Communications. "We're seeing a clear trend toward exploring closer to home and seeking out new international experiences, all while keeping an eye on safety and value."

Travel Insurance: A Critical, Yet Overlooked, Safeguard

While Canadians feel confident travelling within their own country, many assume "home turf" means low risk. This misconception leaves millions exposed to unexpected costs when trips don't go as planned. The survey found that 64 per cent did not have travel insurance on their most recent trip when travelling within Canada.

"Recent stories have highlighted Canadians facing unexpected medical bills, trip interruptions, and emergency expenses while travelling within Canada, often because they didn't realize their regular provincial health coverage or credit card benefits had limits," says Furse. "If something were to happen, provincial healthcare only partially covers you outside of your home, and sometimes, not at all, covering only basic emergency medical services when travelling in another province."

Among those who travelled uninsured, 44 per cent believed coverage wasn't needed, and 29 per cent thought their provincial government's health plan would suffice. However, provincial healthcare only partially covers emergency medical services in other provinces, and sometimes not at all.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we see is the idea that travelling within Canada comes with less risk," says Furse. "Unexpected medical costs, trip interruptions and emergencies can happen anywhere, and many travellers are surprised to learn they're not fully covered."

With recent geopolitical incidents in Cuba, Mexico and the Middle East, Travel Wise is focused on helping Canadians understand risk, avoid misinformation, and make decisions grounded in facts rather than fear or speculation. Here are some tips:

Understand what an "avoid non-essential travel" advisory really means Travel advisories reflect real-time safety risks, and an "avoid non-essential travel" signal indicates rapidly changing conditions that may change quickly, and support may be limited. Know that advisories can affect your insurance and your exit options Travelling against government advice can limit your travel insurance, including medical care or emergency evacuation. Coverage must be in place before conditions deteriorate. Flexibility is essential; review cancellation and change policies now Travellers should proactively confirm cancellation deadlines, refund eligibility, rebooking options for all reservations and understand the limits of credit card protections, employee benefits, and pension coverage benefits. Stay connected to Canada while abroad Canadians should monitor official updates from Global Affairs Canada and register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service before departure or while on location if something arises. Rely on reputable sources, and be cautious of misinformation online Canadians should rely on official government sources, established travel organizations, and verified news outlets for travel guidance.

For many travellers cancelled or delayed flights remain a top concern. CAA's Air Passenger Help Guide offers a straightforward resource for travellers facing disruptions.

The online survey was conducted by DIG Insights from September 29 – October 8, 2025, with 2,0210 Canadian travellers aged 25 to 64 who have travelled outside their province of residence in the past three years and plan to travel again in the next five years. Based on the sample size of n=2,021 and with a confidence level of 95%, the margin of error for this research is +/- 2%.)

