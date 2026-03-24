Survey finds Ontarians are concerned about road conditions as CAA launches 2026 Worst Roads campaign

THORNHILL, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Concern about road conditions continues to be top of mind for Ontarians, with eight in 10 CAA members worried about the state of the province's roads, according to new survey data released as CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) launches the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign.

User-submitted photo of Barton Street in Hamilton, which placed second on Ontario’s 2025 top ten list. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

The survey also found that nearly 70 per cent of CAA members don't believe enough is being done to maintain Ontario's roads, up five per cent from last year, reinforcing what many road users experience daily. Cracks in pavement remain the most common issue (88 per cent) identified by respondents, followed closely by potholes (87 per cent), uneven or bumpy road surfaces (81 per cent) and congestion (80 per cent).

"Ontarians are telling us loud and clear that road conditions are not keeping pace with expectations," says Teresa Di Felice, Assistant Vice President, Government and Community Relations for CAA South Central Ontario. "The Worst Roads campaign gives Ontarians a direct way to raise their concerns and helps decision-makers understand what roads need attention according to their constituents."

Despite widespread frustration, the survey suggests most concerns are not reaching decision-makers. It found that nearly 80 per cent of Ontarians commonly complain about road conditions to a spouse, co-worker or mechanic rather than to the governments responsible for road maintenance.

CAA calls on Ontarians to nominate roads in urgent need of repair

"We know this campaign works," says Di Felice. "When Ontarians speak up and nominate roads they want to see repaired, we consistently see action."

Many nominated roads are critical trade and supply‑chain corridors, linking the CAA Worst Roads campaign to community growth and economic strength.

"Growing population pressures in Ontario, particularly in the GTA, are driving the need for improved infrastructure to mitigate congestion issues, and the rapid wear and tear of our roads," adds Di Felice.

Poor road conditions contribute to vehicle damage, congestion, and safety risks for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. With the cost of living already high, the added expense of repairs caused by potholes and deteriorating roads is placing further strain on household budgets. The survey found that 80 per cent of Ontarians are paying out of pocket for those repairs, while ten per cent are forgoing repairs altogether.

For more than two decades, the CAA Worst Roads campaign has influenced infrastructure decisions across the province. Roads that appear on the annual Worst Roads list often see repairs prioritized or moved up, as governments respond to public feedback. In the last five campaigns, over 10 roads have received attention due to their appearance on the CAA Worst Roads list. Most recently, County Road 49 in Prince Edward County received a large provincial investment supporting the repair of over 18 kilometres of the road. County Road 49 has been a popular road on the CAA Worst Roads Campaign's top 10 list for some time.

Ontarians can nominate any road for issues, including potholes, congestion, faded road markings, poor signage, traffic light timing, and pedestrian or cycling infrastructure.

CAA SCO is encouraging all road users to participate.

Nominations for the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign are open now and can be submitted online at www.caaworstroads.com until April 17. Once nominations close, CAA will compile and release Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads later this year, as well as regional top five lists.

CAA conducted an online survey with 2,718 CAA SCO Members between January 6 to 14, 2026. Based on the sample size and the confidence level (95 per cent), the margin of error for this study was +/- 2 per cent.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.6 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information contact: Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Olivia Hodgkiss, Communications Specialist, C: (647) 327 0210, E: [email protected]