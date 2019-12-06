CAA urges drivers to prepare for first cold snap of the season

WINNIPEG, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - CAA Manitoba is predicting a higher than normal volume of car battery failures next week as temperatures are expected to dip below -15°C.

"Our top priority is always focused on keeping our members safe and that means proactively encouraging Manitobans to prepare their vehicles," said Heather Mack, manager, government and community relations, CAA Manitoba. "The first cold snap of the season always takes some by surprise, so we are encouraging drivers to top up car fluids over the weekend, plug in cars Sunday night and make sure that emergency kits are stocked with warm clothing."

Drivers with a battery older than three years are encouraged to get it checked over the weekend to avoid unexpected battery failure. Even a fully-charged battery can lose power when the temperature dips below 0° Celsius.

Warning signs that your battery may need to be replaced:

Your vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start.

You hear a grinding, clicking or buzzing noise when you turn on the ignition.

Your vehicle has stalled.

Your headlights dim when you are idling but brighten when you rev the engine.

Block heater tips:

Check your block heater in advance to make sure it works

Clean moisture off the plug that goes into the heater

Don't leave cables exposed to the elements, tuck them in

If you are waiting for a CAA boost, plug in your car while you wait to improve the success of a boost when they arrive

Whenever you need help, you can reach us by downloading the CAA app, visiting https://roadside.caasco.ca/ or dialing *222 on your smartphone.

