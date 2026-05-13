OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - With the May long weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is reminding Canadians that cannabis-impaired driving is dangerous and urging them to plan ahead for a safe ride home.

Drunk and drug-impaired driving increases over long summer weekends. And weekends account for nearly half of all summer deaths, according to Canada's National Collision Database. This underscores the importance of making safe choices before getting behind the wheel, for the safety of yourself, your passengers and others sharing the roads.

"Driving high increases the risk of collisions, especially during busy travel weekends, with more traffic on the roads, drivers navigating unfamiliar routes, and increased distractions," says Kristine D'Arbelles, managing director of public affairs, CAA National. "Planning ahead can ensure everyone arrives home safely."

Cannabis slows reaction time and impairs key driving skills, including the ability to stay in your lane and control your speed, according to CAA-commissioned research.

To help encourage safer choices, CAA has a national campaign calling on Canadians to plan a safe ride home if they intend to consume cannabis products. To avoid the dangers around impaired driving, CAA suggests a range of safe transportation options, such as arranging for a designated driver, using public transit, booking a rideshare or taxi, or choosing to stay overnight with friends or family.

"Driving high not only puts yourself at risk, but endangers everyone else sharing the road," says D'Arbelles. "By planning ahead and making responsible decisions this May long weekend, drivers can help reduce impaired driving incidents and keep Canada's roads safe for everyone."

CAA's May Long Weekend Safety Tips:

Plan Ahead: Before heading out for the long weekend, make transportation arrangements in advance if cannabis or other impairing substances may be involved. Having a clear plan can help avoid dangerous decisions later.

Before heading out for the long weekend, make transportation arrangements in advance if cannabis or other impairing substances may be involved. Having a clear plan can help avoid dangerous decisions later. Speak Up: Never let a friend or loved one drive while impaired. Encourage safer alternatives and help arrange another way home.

Never let a friend or loved one drive while impaired. Encourage safer alternatives and help arrange another way home. Stay Overnight: If possible, consider staying overnight at a friend's or family member's home rather than attempting to drive after consuming cannabis.

If possible, consider staying overnight at a friend's or family member's home rather than attempting to drive after consuming cannabis. Use Safe Alternatives: Take advantage of public transportation, rideshare services, taxis, or designated drivers to ensure everyone gets home safely.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing nearly 8 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. As one of Canada's most trusted brands, CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

For media inquiries, contact: Murielle Pierre, Manager, public affairs, [email protected], 613-698-1201