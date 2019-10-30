CAA unveils new concept store at CF Shops at Don Mills

Geared towards a diverse, urban audience, the store is three times the size of the previous CAA store that existed in the Don Mills area. It features curated lifestyle merchandise, modular signage, digital displays, a community table and children's and a virtual reality hub.

"All of our CAA stores are uniquely designed to support the diverse lifestyles of the membership base and community we are in," said Chiriga Derrick, director of retail and merchandise marketing, CAA South Central Ontario. "Our new home at CF Shops at Don Mills is a space where we can experiment and explore new ways to connect with our customers."

The home-inspired design comes complete with a living room where customers can sit back and take in the "view" or browse a tablet while they wait to speak to one of CAA's knowledgeable and experienced associates.

"CAA stores are known to be community hubs where members and residents can seek trusted advice for their families on everything from travel and road trips to safety and insurance. We are proud to be evolving and changing the look and feel of our stores while maintaining the community atmosphere that everyone has come to enjoy," continued Derrick.

The CAA store at CF Shops at Don Mills is located at 20 Marie Labatte Rd near the Cineplex and is one of 35 retail locations in the South Central Ontario region.

About CAA South Central Ontario

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is one of nine auto clubs across Canada providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and member savings for our over 2 million members.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information: Kaitlynn Furse, PR Manager, P: (905) 771-3194, C: (647) 227-7559, E: kfur@caasco.ca; Nadia Matos, Media & PR Consultant, P: (905) 771-3058, C: (416) 523-0663, E: nm12@caasco.ca

Related Links

http://www.caasco.com/

