CAA puts membership card at the heart of new campaign

The campaign was created in collaboration with creative agency Arrivals + Departures along with media agency Media Experts and marks a milestone for the brand as its first fully-integrated, insights-led campaign.

"Media Experts helped to identify the most effective channels to reach multiple target audiences with different messages, the story then came to life with the exceptional work of Arrivals & Departures' talented creative team," said Roux.

From member benefits at CAA's full-service travel agency and insurance company to savings at over 250 CAA Rewards® partners, CAA has built a suite of products and services that are designed to help members through all of life's experiences, not just when they're having car trouble.

This creative shows scenarios where people find themselves in a negative situation, only to have it interrupted by the CAA card and find themselves transported to where the problem has already been resolved. This idea is continued in digital and print, where what appears to be a text message heading in a negative direction is then halted by the CAA card, taking a 180º turn to end on a positive note.

"The campaign is not only very functional in its messaging but very charming and fun. With so many brands trying to make an emotional connection with consumers by tugging the heartstrings, there's a white space for brands to go back to fun and humorous creative," said Jeff MacEachern, chief creative officer, Arrivals + Departures.

"Showcasing the value add of membership opened the door to uncovering new audiences," explained Kris Davis, senior vice president, customer service, Media Experts. "By strategically employing a mass media approach in highly-relevant ways, we were able to target new consumers, with impressive impact."

Three of the TV spots are on air now, with two additional spots to air in 2020. The campaign includes TV, online and social videos, OOH, and display ads, among others.

About CAA South Central Ontario

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is one of nine auto clubs across Canada providing roadside assistance, travel insurance services and member savings for over 2 million members.

About Arrivals + Departures

Arrivals + Departures is a creative agency with offices in Toronto and Halifax that helps brands navigate the changing world around them. A national, independently owned advertising agency, we harness the collective passion and perspective of our people to see the world differently for our clients' brands. Established in 1997 as Extreme Group, we merged with Blammo Worldwide in 2016 and formed Arrivals + Departures working with leading Clients including Fallsview Casino Resort, SkipTheDishes, goeasy Ltd. and CAA South Central Ontario.

About Media Experts

Founded in 1981, Media Experts is a leading Canadian media agency that delivers messaging for major Canadian brands across all media channels. We are data-driven and powered by discovery. Our approach revolves around designing effective, hard-working Mediasystems™ that drive brand engagement and deliver outstanding business results. With three offices across the country and 185 employees, we are a truly Canadian media agency, and proud to be part of the IPG Mediabrands network.

